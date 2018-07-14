Follow Us:
Ignorance or sarcasm? This American’s tweet about hand bidet causes a storm on Twitter

The tweet grabbed attention and people on Twitter decided to address his confusion and jokes started rolling on the micro-blogging site. Whether he meant it sarcastically or really was that ignorant is not known and people had a blast trolling him.

Published: July 14, 2018
No matter how enriching travelling can be, sometimes travelling to different countries may lead to a cultural shock. At least that’s what people on Twitter thought when one American reality TV star shared a photo of an ‘intriguing’ hand bidet. The Bachelorette-fame Dean Michael Unglert was recently travelling in Asia when he chanced upon a “water hose” beside a commode, and oddly thought the hand-spraying bidet was there to quench people’s thirst!

Sharing a photo of the toilet, Unglert wrote, “I love how bathrooms here have this water hose next to the toilet in case you get thirsty while in the restroom. [SIC]”

Soon, the tweet grabbed attention and people on Twitter decided to address his confusion and jokes started rolling on the micro-blogging site. Whether he meant it sarcastically or really was that ignorant is not known and people, particularly from India and other Middle-Eastern countries, where the shataff is pretty common had a blast trolling him.

Do you think Unglert was kidding? Tell us in comments below.

