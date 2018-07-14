Ignorance or sarcasm? This American’s tweet about hand bidet causes a storm on Twitter

The reality TV star’s bathroom photo is going viral leaving people splits. (Source: @deanie_babies/ Twitter) The reality TV star’s bathroom photo is going viral leaving people splits. (Source: @deanie_babies/ Twitter)

No matter how enriching travelling can be, sometimes travelling to different countries may lead to a cultural shock. At least that’s what people on Twitter thought when one American reality TV star shared a photo of an ‘intriguing’ hand bidet. The Bachelorette-fame Dean Michael Unglert was recently travelling in Asia when he chanced upon a “water hose” beside a commode, and oddly thought the hand-spraying bidet was there to quench people’s thirst!

ALSO READ | ‘Yeh kya back-wash hai?’ This portable handshower ad will leave you LOL-ing!

Sharing a photo of the toilet, Unglert wrote, “I love how bathrooms here have this water hose next to the toilet in case you get thirsty while in the restroom. [SIC]”

Here’s his tweet.

I love how bathrooms here have this water hose next to the toilet incase you get thirsty while in the restroom pic.twitter.com/xsfrFeYkzh — Dean Michael Unglert (@deanie_babies) July 10, 2018

Soon, the tweet grabbed attention and people on Twitter decided to address his confusion and jokes started rolling on the micro-blogging site. Whether he meant it sarcastically or really was that ignorant is not known and people, particularly from India and other Middle-Eastern countries, where the shataff is pretty common had a blast trolling him.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to it:

Funny such a simple and useful contraption to improve hygiene is laughed at. Maybe it’s the disdain towards good hygienic habits of others or the lack of an open mind. — Bharat@indian (@indianshaji) July 14, 2018

THEY THINK ITS FOR DRINKING I CAN’T!! 😂 bro Muslims are taught to wash their parts after using toilet and that’s why its there https://t.co/u0bOrkt3mk — Aysha ◟̽◞̽ (@babiehoneyhs) July 13, 2018

You must be joking you know what this is for???? — Yazan MASANNAT 🇯🇴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@YMasannat) July 13, 2018

It’s in case you run out of toilet paper… NEVER DRINK THAT — Susy Rivero 🐍 (@SusyRivero) July 10, 2018

when washing your ass is a foreign concept https://t.co/3QIALwt4pm — آمِنَۃٌ (@aimiekins) July 13, 2018

ppl like this should be denied of visa https://t.co/WXIM93DbRI — Ibrahim (@Brahim_San) July 12, 2018

I love how bathrooms here have these papers next to the toilet incase you feel like writing a novel while in the restroom. pic.twitter.com/XWChrk85Q8 — Aadeesh (@Aadeesh) July 13, 2018

The inability of people to recognise a joke explains so much about social media. — Thomas (@ttommatt6) July 13, 2018

This is an emergency fire hose just in case you took too much chilli the previous night. — Brembo (@allenochi) July 13, 2018

Bro it is goes beyond that, first practised by Indians 2k centuries before. Get your facts right mate. — Premjeet Singh (@chintupj) July 13, 2018

Sometimes we put juice instead of water, you know incase you needed to relax while doing it pic.twitter.com/zpgptOJSCr — ➰ (@I3B96) July 12, 2018

Yoo I found you!! Yes a lot of people lost their shit ( pun completely intended) 🌚 — خلف (@khalafz1) July 13, 2018

These people colonised us. Let that sink in https://t.co/3Ia5EHAylg — Sensei (@unclekhalifa) July 12, 2018

The proper, more practical set up pic.twitter.com/iDsOny2CHB — Tarık Dodurga 🍁 (@TarikDodurga) July 12, 2018

Culture gap is real. They didn’t even know how to clean themselves properly. 😁 — prasetcetera (@ItezaKid) July 12, 2018

Do you think Unglert was kidding? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd