Netizens are sharing ‘Deadpool 2 spoilers without context’ using hilarious references

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 is raking in money at the box office counters and thanks to the fans and followers of the Marvel film on social media, has become the sixth highest weekend grosser of 2018 in India. If Reynolds’ witty depiction of the anti-hero and the India connect in the movie is not reason enough for you to head to watching it at the earliest yet, then here’s a googly: Those who have already watched the film is not sparing the rest and is sharing “spoilers without context” on social media, especially Twitter. While they are being shared without context mostly, we think that if you look at them long enough, you might just end up figuring out what’s going on! Yep, just another reason to go watch the film right away!
And in case you already have, here are some of the “spoilers without contexts” from the film!
Out of context spoilers Deadpool 2 pic.twitter.com/G5LPguXwtF
— hollie (@HollieRGuest) May 15, 2018
Highlights… #outofcontext #Deadpool #spoilers
Thanks for the ride, @VancityReynolds @deadpoolmovie 💀❤️ pic.twitter.com/yWrURGZ2xy
— BreeNotBrie (@breeberst) May 18, 2018
@SavinTheBees Out of context Deadpool Spoiler pic.twitter.com/8ygTqPNu49
— Geekdom101 (@EmperorBigD) May 18, 2018
#Deadpool 2 spoiler out of context: pic.twitter.com/mawgQsJuki
— Joe Scibelli (@JoeScibelli) May 18, 2018
out of context #Deadpool 2 spoilers pic.twitter.com/eRJFlh6ls6
— gemora (@masokisst) May 21, 2018
Deadpool spoiler but it’s out of context: pic.twitter.com/8bYg52zh7N
— Susana Polo (@NerdGerhl) May 11, 2018
Out of context Deadpool 2 spoilers: pic.twitter.com/mHKDRvXhlr
— Chloe (@ChloeLouise397) May 16, 2018
Deadpool 2 out of context spoilers pic.twitter.com/ZecvdF4Hn4
— Teruwu 🐯 Sᴏғᴛᴇsᴛ ʙᴏʏ ɪɴ ᴛʜᴇ ᴡᴏʀʟᴅ (@Ater_uwu_Morkov) May 16, 2018
Deadpool 2 spoilers out of context: pic.twitter.com/jB1vAgrdYt
— Seán (@gammaknife_) May 15, 2018
Have similar spoilers in mind? Let us know in the comments’ section below.
