scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

‘Eldritch horrors unleashed’: Dead spiders pick up objects as mechanical ‘claws’

The dead spiders thus reanimated as mechanical "claws" pick up other small objects also, terrifying internet users.

Dead spiders pick up objects, dead spiders video, spider, robotics, indian expressAs per The Verge tech news website, scientists call this new area of research "necrobotics", said to be a cheap, effective and biodegradable alternative to current robotic systems.

Some people are afraid of spiders and the way they crawl. Then, imagine dead spiders picking up objects. Yes, researchers from Rice University, Texas, have reanimated dead spiders and left netizens horrified with the “creepy” update.

A video shared by Now This shows a dead spider attached to a syringe lowering and picking up another dead spider. The acts in the video do not end there. The dead spiders thus reanimated as mechanical “claws” pick up other small objects also, terrifying internet users.

ALSO READ |‘Horror’: Lithuanian photographer captures an ant really up close, netizens feel creeped out

Watch the video here:

“Absolutely nothing good can come from this. This is how we get eldritch horrors unleashed, mark my words,” a commenter tweeted, referencing a board game that has players exploring horror-filled locales from a fictional universe.

Another user wrote, “I sure would like to send cadaver sniffing dogs to the homes of these researchers.”

As per The Verge tech news website, scientists call this new area of research “necrobotics”, said to be a cheap, effective and biodegradable alternative to current robotic systems.

Daniel Preston, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at the American university, explained the concept in the video. “It wasn’t something that we planned on, coming in and setting up the lab to find one of these spiders kind of in the hallway, see it all curled up, and wonder why that happened. One thing, I guess, led to another and we ended up using these as grippers for those sort of small-scale applications. But when you think about spiders, they have flexor muscles that will bring their joints and appendages in towards the body, but they don’t have extensors,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — UNEP’s Emissions G...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — UNEP’s Emissions G...
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?Premium
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...Premium
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...
Experts Explain: How not to deal with ChinaPremium
Experts Explain: How not to deal with China

“And instead, they do that with hydraulic pressure that they generate inside of the main cavity or chamber of their body. And so because of that, when they die, that’s why you see spiders curled up. But at the same time, that means that we can use hydraulic pressure when we use the spider as the material for our gripper to take advantage of that and extend all of its legs or joints,” he added.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 08:14:53 pm
Next Story

Ahead of Assembly polls, Gujarat says forming panel to bring in UCC

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 29: Latest News
Advertisement