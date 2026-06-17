Day after bungee horror, 100-foot fall claims another woman’s life in Brazil

Despite wearing a helmet and gloves, Garcia's fall happened so suddenly that no one could prevent the tragedy, according to a friend who witnessed the accident.

Just a day after a 21-year-old bungee jumper was mistakenly pushed off a bridge without being attached to a cord, Brazil has been rocked by another tragic accident. Rosemary Suzart Garcia, 59, died after falling nearly 100 feet from a cliffside viewpoint at Grutas do Spar in Marica, near Rio de Janeiro, on Sunday, according to reports by Brazilian news outlet Globo and the New York Post.

Garcia was hiking with a group when she stepped onto a narrow path near an overlook to apply insect repellent. As she lifted her leg to spray it, she reportedly lost her footing and plunged over the edge.