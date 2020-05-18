‘Davidendra warnerbali’: David Warner reenacts Bahubali dialogue in latest video

The video features David Warner in a warrior outfit, lip-syncing the dialogues of the movie. (Instagram/ David Warner) The video features David Warner in a warrior outfit, lip-syncing the dialogues of the movie. (Instagram/ David Warner)

After acing the hook steps of Allu Arjun’s ‘Butta Bomma’, Australian cricketer David Warner’s latest TikTok video has him reenacting a dialogue from the hit movie Bahubali.

The video features Warner in what looks like armour and even features his daughter who appears as his army. The Hyderabad SunRisers batsman has been featuring in multiple videos on TikTok that have him dancing to songs or mouthing dialogues from Indian films.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Warner wrote, “Guess the movie!!”

Watch the video here:

Warner has been a regular on TikTok ever since live cricket was suspended worldwide due to the Covid-19 pandemic. His TikTok videos often feature wife Candice and daughters.

The Australian has been seen grooving to a Tamil Song wearing a lungi and dancing to ‘Shelia ki Jawani’ with his daughter.

