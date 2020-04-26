With pads and helmet on, David Warner is grabbing eyeballs in latest TikTok video

Performing a synchronised dance routine, Warner was accompanied by his souse Candice and two of their daughters. Performing a synchronised dance routine, Warner was accompanied by his souse Candice and two of their daughters.

While the coronavirus pandemic has put a full stop to all sporting activities across the globe, Australian cricketer David Warner seems to missing the on field action more than ever. Warner seems to have taken his social media game a notch higher with his latest TikTok video. Dressed in Australian ODI cricket gear, the left-handed batsman has come up with a dance routine with his entire family.

Performing a synchronised dance move, Warner is seen accompanied by his souse Candice and two daughters in the video. Taking to Instagram, the cricketer captioned the video, “#SATURDAYVIBES”.

Take a look here:

Warner’s video was also shared by the official Twitter account of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Take a look at some of the comments here:

That little cute spectator 😄 — CricFan (@M_a_h_iiii) April 25, 2020

New tik Tok Star after chahal 🤣🤣🤣 — rajneesh (@rajneesh_1906) April 25, 2020

Beautifully done♥️👌 — 🇵🇰Pak Army Zindabad🇵🇰 (@piercingtattoo2) April 25, 2020

Warner did it better than his wife,😂😂 — 𝓡𝓪𝓳𝔂𝓪_𝐆𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐦 (@TheAspiringSoul) April 25, 2020

Warner is hilarious 😂 — Suraj Jajoo (@JajooSuraj) April 25, 2020

Best of luck

Stay home Stay Safe and healthy and wealthy family

BEST WISHES From 🇮🇳 — Nikita Malviya🇮🇳 (@NkMalviya10) April 25, 2020

Such a brilliant cricketer 😍😍😍 always stays at frontline and never misses to entertain his fans. — Alok Shrivastava (@AlokShr30957851) April 25, 2020

Happy to see Warner Enjoying Some quality time with his family. Look how happy he is Wish you luck — RajeshRanjan Singh (@MrRRSingh) April 25, 2020

Absolutely great and amazing. — NIMBA RAM (@NIMBARA20803759) April 25, 2020

Recently, the cricketer’s TikTok video of him dancing with his daughter to ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ had desi fans hooked. Warner was set to captain the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020. However, the cricket tournament was indefinitely postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

