Sunday, April 26, 2020
With pads and helmet on, David Warner is grabbing eyeballs in latest TikTok video

Dressed in Australian ODI cricket gear, the left-handed batsman has come up with a dance routine with his entire family.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 26, 2020 5:48:02 pm
David Warner, David Warner TikTok video, David Warner TikTok dance, David Warner family TikTok video, David Warner Australian cricket uniform, TikTok video, Australia, Coronavirus lockdown, Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, Trending news, Indian Express news Performing a synchronised dance routine, Warner was accompanied by his souse Candice and two of their daughters.

While the coronavirus pandemic has put a full stop to all sporting activities across the globe, Australian cricketer David Warner seems to missing the on field action more than ever. Warner seems to have taken his social media game a notch higher with his latest TikTok video. Dressed in Australian ODI cricket gear, the left-handed batsman has come up with a dance routine with his entire family.

Performing a synchronised dance move, Warner is seen accompanied by his souse Candice and two daughters in the video. Taking to Instagram, the cricketer captioned the video, “#SATURDAYVIBES”.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram

#SATURDAYVIBES @candywarner1

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

Warner’s video was also shared by the official Twitter account of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Take a look at some of the comments here:

Recently, the cricketer’s TikTok video of him dancing with his daughter to ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ had desi fans hooked.  Warner was set to captain the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020.  However, the cricket tournament was indefinitely postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

