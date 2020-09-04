Watch: Illusionist David Blaine floats over Arizona desert with helium balloons

Extreme performer David Blaine hangs with a parachute under a cluster of balloons. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Professional illusionist David Blaine performed his latest stunt Wednesday when he flew across the Arizona desert while hanging on to a bunch of helium balloons. The video of the stunt is now being widely shared on social media.

A Reuters report said that Blaine ascended into the sky for nearly 25,000 feet with 50 helium balloons before skydiving and parachuting back to earth safely. He had named the stunt “Ascension”.

The stunt which took nearly half an hour, including the lift-off and the landing, was live-streamed on YouTube.

The video showed the 47-year-old gently lifting off of the dessert airstrip in Page, Arizona and dropping weights mid-air to accelerate his ascent.

According to a CNN report, Blaine, whose initial goal was to reach an altitude of 18,000 feet, ended up reaching 24,900 feet.

Apart from being an illusionist and a magician, Blaine is also known for his daring stunts which include being buried alive and getting himself locked in a block of ice for days.

