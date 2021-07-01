‘Royal photobomb’: David Beckham’s selfie with son Romeo goes viral as Prince William and Kate appear in background

The England football team created history as they beat Germany by 2-0 in the ongoing Euro 2020 in London on Tuesday. And to cheer the national team, a host of celebrities had turned up at the stands to support them for their road to quarterfinals. Now, as the buzz around the match continues, it is a selfie of David Beckham and his son, Romeo, which has left netizens in a frenzy. The reason? Well, they were epically photobombed by British Royals, like it’s no big deal.

The former England captain was spotted at the VIP seats at the Wembley Stadium with his son and decided to mark the joyous moment with a selfie. But what really caught the attention of people online was the fact that Prince William, his wife Kate too was seen in the background. The Beckhams along with singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran had attended the game from the VIP box seated just a few seats away from the Royals.

“Special night last night at Wembley with fans back in the stadium watching the boys @england beat Germany .. Special to share this with one of my boys @romeobeckham #OnToTheNext”

Before the match, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who attended the game with son George, were captured having a conversation with the football legend in the Royal Box and their pictures had taken social media by storm.

Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge talk to former England captain David Beckham before the match. (Source: Pool via Reuters) Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge talk to former England captain David Beckham before the match. (Source: Pool via Reuters)

As fans were delighted to see the candid father-son moment, what got everyone talking online was how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made an appearance in their selfie. “You know you’re another level famous when future King and Queen accidentally crashes your selfie,” one fan commented on the post.