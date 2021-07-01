scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 01, 2021
Most Read

‘Royal photobomb’: David Beckham’s selfie with son Romeo goes viral as Prince William and Kate appear in background

When England beat Germany in the pre-quarterfinals of Euro 2020, the former Three Lions captain was in attendance with his son as a host of celebrities filled the stands.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 1, 2021 5:08:00 pm
david beckham, euro 2020 eng vs germany, david beckham royal photobomb, david romeo beckham selfie, kate william photobomb beckhams, euro 2020, indian expressThe post featuring David Beckham with his son Romeo is going viral delighting fans.

The England football team created history as they beat Germany by 2-0 in the ongoing Euro 2020 in London on Tuesday. And to cheer the national team, a host of celebrities had turned up at the stands to support them for their road to quarterfinals. Now, as the buzz around the match continues, it is a selfie of David Beckham and his son, Romeo, which has left netizens in a frenzy. The reason? Well, they were epically photobombed by British Royals, like it’s no big deal.

The former England captain was spotted at the VIP seats at the Wembley Stadium with his son and decided to mark the joyous moment with a selfie. But what really caught the attention of people online was the fact that Prince William, his wife Kate too was seen in the background. The Beckhams along with singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran had attended the game from the VIP box seated just a few seats away from the Royals.

“Special night last night at Wembley with fans back in the stadium watching the boys @england beat Germany .. Special to share this with one of my boys @romeobeckham #OnToTheNext”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Before the match, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who attended the game with son George, were captured having a conversation with the football legend in the Royal Box and their pictures had taken social media by storm.

david beckham, euro 2020 eng vs germany, david beckham royal photobomb, david romeo beckham selfie, kate william photobomb beckhams, euro 2020, indian express Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge talk to former England captain David Beckham before the match. (Source: Pool via Reuters)

As fans were delighted to see the candid father-son moment, what got everyone talking online was how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made an appearance in their selfie. “You know you’re another level famous when future King and Queen accidentally crashes your selfie,” one fan commented on the post.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 01: Latest News

Advertisement