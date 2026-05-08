Google celebrates Sir David Attenborough’s 100th birthday with wildlife-themed Easter egg

As David Attenborough celebrates his 100th birthday on Friday, Google has rolled out a special tribute on Search to honour the legendary broadcaster and naturalist. Fans searching his name are greeted with a unique Easter egg packed with animated wildlife references inspired by the many species and ecosystems he has brought to audiences over the decades.
The celebration includes a custom Google Doodle recognising Sir David’s extraordinary career and lifelong contribution to nature storytelling. Widely regarded as one of Britain’s most beloved voices, the London-born presenter has spent nearly six decades narrating landmark wildlife documentaries, becoming synonymous with the natural world for generations of viewers.
Searching for his name unlocks a cheerful “Thank You, Sir David” message surrounded by animated animals linked to his iconic documentaries. Penguins, gorillas, crustaceans and even blue whales appear wearing party hats, carrying cupcakes and presenting tiny gifts as part of the birthday-themed tribute.
A spokesperson for Google told The Independent UK, “The bespoke Search experience features a ‘Thank You’ note, with animal animations wearing party hats, bringing their own cupcakes and small gifts to celebrate his accomplishments – a genuine celebration of a global icon.”
The tribute extends beyond Search as well. YouTube has also marked the occasion by curating a list of the 10 most-viewed BBC Earth videos narrated by Sir David, highlighting some of the unforgettable moments that made his voice instantly recognisable around the world.
Sir David Frederick Attenborough, born May 8, 1926, is a British broadcaster, natural historian, conservationist, writer, producer, and narrator. His career spans more than eight decades, beginning with the BBC series Zoo Quest in the 1950s. He has created and narrated acclaimed wildlife documentaries such as Planet Earth, Blue Planet, and Life on Earth. His work revolutionised nature filmmaking and raised worldwide awareness about climate change, biodiversity loss, and conservation. Attenborough has received numerous honours, including a knighthood, BAFTA awards, and the UN Champions of the Earth “Inspiration and Action” award in 2020 for his contribution to environmental advocacy and education.
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this tribute are for informational and entertainment purposes only, celebrating the career and legacy of Sir David Attenborough.