Google celebrates Sir David Attenborough’s 100th birthday with wildlife-themed Easter egg

As David Attenborough celebrates his 100th birthday on Friday, Google has rolled out a special tribute on Search to honour the legendary broadcaster and naturalist. Fans searching his name are greeted with a unique Easter egg packed with animated wildlife references inspired by the many species and ecosystems he has brought to audiences over the decades.

The celebration includes a custom Google Doodle recognising Sir David’s extraordinary career and lifelong contribution to nature storytelling. Widely regarded as one of Britain’s most beloved voices, the London-born presenter has spent nearly six decades narrating landmark wildlife documentaries, becoming synonymous with the natural world for generations of viewers.