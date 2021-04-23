Video of police trainer teaching cops ‘how to kill’ resurfaces online amid rise in police brutality

A shocking video of a police trainer teaching cops “how to kill” has resurfaced online as instances of police brutality continue to rise across the globe.

The video, which is originally from 2017, features ex-Army Ranger tuned police trainer Dave Grossman saying, “Killing is just not that big a deal.” He goes on to add that cops can experience “the best sex” and “very intense sex” after killing another human.

America’s #1 police trainer tells cops that sex after killing another human “is the best sex,” a “very intense sex,” and one of the “perks that come with the job.” pic.twitter.com/uWTyKL7eCL — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) April 22, 2021

The short clip is part of a seven-minute video shared by New Yorker back in 2017 which gave a glimpse of a nationwide training session organised by the US law enforcement department.

The session reportedly taught officers the “philosophy of killing” and the video shows Grossman explaining tohow to be a “predator” when on the job.

Dave Grossman teaches police his “killology” curriculum all over the country. Police are trained to see themselves as a “predator” ready to “snuff out a human life.” pic.twitter.com/SstHxKKPhw — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) April 22, 2021

In other parts of the video, Grossman can be seen telling the audience that “killing is just not that big of a deal”. Elsewhere, Grossman speaks on the “perks” of having sex after taking someone’s life.

The video, which is now making the rounds on the internet, has enraged social media users. Take a look at how people are reacting to it here:

The video resurfaced days after a jury convicted Derek Chauvin for killing George Floyd, a Black man he pinned down outside a grocery store last year.

Floyd’s death reignited a nationwide movement against racial inequality in justice systems and police brutality.