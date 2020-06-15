Woman receives e-mail from father 10 months after his death. Here is what it said

In a Facebook post, Mendoza shared how she organised the party her father had planned for her mother. (Source: Alyssa Mendoza/Facebook) In a Facebook post, Mendoza shared how she organised the party her father had planned for her mother. (Source: Alyssa Mendoza/Facebook)

It was a normal day for Alyssa Mendoza, a resident of the Philippines, as she went about her daily chores until a surprise e-mail dropped by, leaving her surprised and puzzled. The e-mail was from her father who had passed away 10 months ago.

The e-mail received by Mendoza had instructions by her father to organise a 25th wedding anniversary party for her mother. Her father, who died in 2019 due to chronic kidney disease, planned a surprise for his wife and scheduled an e-mail one month prior to the date of their anniversary.

In a Facebook post, Mendoza shared how she organised the party her father had planned for her mother. “Three weeks ago, I received a scheduled email from my dad. At first, I was scared to open it because, well who wouldn’t be scared to get and open an email from someone who passed away 10 months ago. Two days after I saw the notification, I decided to open the e-mail and couldn’t believe what I was reading. My dad’s love for my mom IS definitely immeasurable.”

“The e-mail contained instructions for me for their anniversary celebration this year. Apparently, before my dad passed away 10 months ago, he planned everything, he even contacted and paid for a florist to deliver flowers to my mom for the coming years on every special occasion, my mom’s birthday (August 19,) Valentine’s Day, and their anniversary (June 10),” Mendoza wrote. She then went on to explain a letter her father wrote for her mother, expressing how much she meant to him.

“I followed all of my dad’s instructions. Our helper and I started setting up for mom’s surprise at 11:00 pm and finished at 5:30 am just in time for mom’s daily alarm (6 am.) Even though I lack sleep, the joy I saw in my mom’s face made everything worth it. Of course, my mom cried because she misses the love of her life but I could see how happy everything made her because she knew that everything was planned by my dad.”

“Happy 25th silver wedding anniversary Mamu and Baba! I love you both forever and always,” she wrote while concluding her post. The story was shared by Facebook page ‘Love What Matters’ and soon went viral. Mendoza later also shared photographs in her Instagram stories.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd