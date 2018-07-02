Follow Us:
Monday, July 02, 2018
NIC
Presents Latest News
FIFA World Cup 2018

This 4-year-old found a piece of lingerie in dad’s car and ‘confronted’ him; but there’s a twist

Well, as it happened, Twitter user @AngryManTV found his daughter asking his wife why was her bra in his car. His wife, who hasn't been in his car for weeks like he claimed, walked up to him, obviously demanding an explanation.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 2, 2018 3:56:18 pm
daughter confronts dad Twitter, daughter confronts dad, daughter sees lingerie in dad's car, daughter finds lingerie in dad's car, dad's car lingerie daughter confronts viral, Indian express, Indian express news The story, however, comes with a twist, probably why he could not resist sharing the incident on the micro-blogging site, where it went viral for hilarious reasons. (Source: Getty Images)

A man recently took to Twitter to share how his four-year-old confronted him after she found a ‘bra’ in his car that was not his wife’s. Yes, as unsettling as that sounds, it happened for real. The story, however, comes with a twist, probably why he could not resist sharing the incident on the micro-blogging site, where it went viral for hilarious reasons. Well, as it happened, Twitter user @AngryManTV found his daughter asking his wife why her bra was in his car. His wife, who hasn’t been in his car for weeks like he claimed, walked up to him, (obviously) demanding an explanation. While he said there was no bra in his car, his daughter stood her ground and said, “Ya huh, cup thingie with straps!” Well, what else could it have been then if not lingerie, right?

Actually, wrong.

When they rushed to his car to see the ‘controversial piece of clothing’ his daughter was referring to, only to find his respirator lying on the seat there. His baby girl mistook his oxygen mask for a lingerie, thus resulting in a chaos full of comedy.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement