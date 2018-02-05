Adorable DAD hides CASH for daughter to find at unusual spots every time he visits

How would you feel if you found cash kept at unusual places inside your house? (Source: somebodysmama/imgur.com) How would you feel if you found cash kept at unusual places inside your house? (Source: somebodysmama/imgur.com)

Finding a lost note in your pocket or cash inside the pages of a book can be an exhilarating experience. But, what if you found cash stuffed every other day or week at random spots in your house? Wouldn’t it leave you suspicious and amused? In a similar incident, a daughter used to unexpectedly find $20 notes hidden in the nooks and corners of her house every time her dad would visit her place.

Wondering where it came from, she’d send a picture of it to her dad — only to get a heartwarming reply from him to say how it was a “surprise gift” for her. Sharing adorable screenshots of her texts to her dad along with photos of where he put money, somebodysmama wrote on Imgur, “He raised five kids alone while my mom was sick. Now his grand babies are his entire world. He’s the best papa.”

No sooner did she post it, it went viral and many other users commented with their own experiences of how their dads never did something like that and instead asked their moms for money. “My father never paid a penny to help my mom raise us, yet he tried to weigh in like an authority figure what a joke,” one person wrote, while another added, “My dad died just before Christmas and we hadn’t spoken in nearly 2 years. Never appreciated him until he was gone. Hug your dad for me…”

What do you think of the sweet gesture? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

