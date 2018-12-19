Video of daughter using sign language to help her dad enjoy a rock concert will melt your heart

A video of a woman using sign language to help her father enjoy a rock concert in Canada is winning hearts online. Shared on Facebook by Jules Maria, the video went viral in no time and has over 20 million views at the time of writing. According to ABC, the girl in the video, Kerri Carberry, was singing the lyrics of the song to her father, who is hearing impaired, when the video was shot in Edmonton.

Three Days Grace, the band playing at the concert, also tweeted the video along with the story of Carberry and her father. “This teen didn’t miss a beat as she signed song lyrics for her dad at a concert in Canada. A video showing Kari Carberry, 19, signing the lyrics of “Just LIke You” for her dad Darrin Carberry, 53, at the Three Days Grace show,” it tweeted.

