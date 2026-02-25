‘AI will be superior at everything’: Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei explains why

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, recently weighed in on how artificial intelligence (AI) will be better than humans. During a conversation in Bengaluru with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Amodei stated that he believes AI could eventually outperform humans in nearly all domains.
In his conversation with Kamath, Amodei said it is conceivable that over time AI becomes superior to humans “at everything”, though he underscored the importance of managing the shift gradually.
In the context of radiology, he recalled a nine-year-old prediction by British-Canadian computer scientist and cognitive psychologist Geoffrey Hinton that AI would replace radiologists. “Indeed, AI has gotten better than radiologists at doing scans. But what’s happening today is that there aren’t fewer radiologists,” Amodei said.
“What the radiologists do is that they walk the patient through the scan and they kind of talk to the patients. So the most highly technical part of the job is going away, but there is still some kind of demand for that kind of underlying human skill,” he added.
Amodei also noted that while this dynamic may not apply uniformly across all fields, AI’s development should be assessed based on evidence and integrated into society step by step.
Amodei told Kamath that human-focused roles will continue to be relevant even as AI capabilities grow. However, according to him, radiology shows how automation can reshape work rather than eliminate it.
When asked whether AI considers itself conscious, Amodei said the issue remains unresolved. “This is one of the mysterious questions that we don’t have answers to. We don’t know what human consciousness is, and therefore we don’t know if AI have it,” he told Kamath.
Amodei added that consciousness could be an emergent trait of highly complex systems capable of reflecting on their own decisions. “I do think that when our AI systems get advanced enough, I suspect they will have something that resembles consciousness or moral significance,” he said
However, he said he does not see AI systems as fundamentally different from the human brain in any essential sense, and he anticipates that future models may eventually cross that boundary.
