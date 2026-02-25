‘AI will be superior at everything’: Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei explains why

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, recently weighed in on how artificial intelligence (AI) will be better than humans. During a conversation in Bengaluru with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Amodei stated that he believes AI could eventually outperform humans in nearly all domains.

In his conversation with Kamath, Amodei said it is conceivable that over time AI becomes superior to humans “at everything”, though he underscored the importance of managing the shift gradually.

In the context of radiology, he recalled a nine-year-old prediction by British-Canadian computer scientist and cognitive psychologist Geoffrey Hinton that AI would replace radiologists. “Indeed, AI has gotten better than radiologists at doing scans. But what’s happening today is that there aren’t fewer radiologists,” Amodei said.