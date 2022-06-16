‘Wow, that was fantastic’: Danish choir’s impromptu balcony performance impresses Barack Obama

It’s not every day that you get to perform for an eminent personality during your practice session. An all-female choir in Denmark did just that recently, and found a surprise audience – former US President Barack Obama. Now, a sweet video of the musicians serenading the politician is melting hearts online.

Obama, who was in Denmark recently to attend the 2022 Copenhagen Democracy Summit, heard soulful voices filling the air as he stepped out of his hotel Hotel d’Angleterre. Looking up, he noticed the voices coming from a balcony of a building across the street.

“Hello what are you doing?” the former President was caught asking on camera. The women, in unison, were heard answering, “We’re singing.” The ex-President replied, “Oh, let me hear”.

In response, the group sang a soulful rendition of the song ‘In Denmark I Was Born’, impressing the 60-year-old politician with their harmonisation. Once the impromptu performance ended, Obama was seen smiling brightly and lauding the singers with a round of applause. “Wow, that was fantastic,” he said.

The Ung Klang choir seized on the opportunity of a lifetime when former President Barack Obama emerged from the hotel across the street while he was in town attending the Copenhagen Democracy Summit pic.twitter.com/NORulPWbpT — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 16, 2022

Sharing the sweet interaction on Instagram, the Danish choir called ‘The Ung Klang’ wrote how it was a “great experience”. “One has to say that this morning was a little more unusual than our usual practice (session) and we have to admit that it just took an hour before we fell back on the ground again,” the choir wrote in Danish.

Obama also praised the group on his own Instagram, where he posted a video of them singing from the building.

Much like Obama, netizens too seemed delighted by the group’s singing and thanked them for sharing the moment.