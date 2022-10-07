‘Surreal moment you realize you’ve won a Nobel Prize’: Watch Danish chemist Morten Meldal being applauded by students, co-workers

What does that moment feel like when you find out that you’ve won a Nobel Prize? While most of us won’t have a first-hand experience, a video of Danish chemist, Morten Meldal is going viral as he finds out that he has won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry and is applauded by his colleagues and students.

The heartwarming video has gone viral and netizens cannot stop gushing over his wide grin. The clip shared by Goodnewsmovement on Instagram shows Meldal coming out of a room and receiving a round of applause from his colleagues and students. Many cheer him out loud saying, “wooo” and a cheerful Meldal also raises his hands in excitement. The sparkle of joy in his eyes and his coworkers’ excitement are delightful to watch. The clip also shows a huge crowd surrounding Meldal and honouring him.

“The surreal moment you realize you’ve won a Nobel Prize and everyone is celebrating you,” read the text insert in the video.

Congratulations poured in the comments section. A user commented, “Seeing his colleagues and students being so supportive and so proud of him is the best thing.” Another user wrote, “He seem so humble too. Congratulations sir well deserve.” A third user commented, “What a lovely moment , the ultimate acknowledgment for a scientist, for years of work and tireless pursuit for new frontiers , congratulations.”

Along with other scientists Carolyn Bertozzi and Barry Sharpless, Meldal were declared as Nobel Prize winners of this year in Chemistry on Wednesday. They have been recognised for discovering reactions that let molecules snap together to create new compounds and that offer insight into cell biology. They are regarded as pioneers of Lego-like click-chemistry. Meldal described click chemistry as a way to build complex structures and link them as if they were pieces of Lego, the plastic construction toy. The field of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry has been developed to improve the targeting of cancer pharmaceuticals now being tested in clinical trials.