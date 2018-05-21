Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Bullets’: Daniel Radcliffe’s bizarre look in boxers and bear slippers goes crazy viral

‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Bullets’: Daniel Radcliffe’s bizarre look in boxers and bear slippers goes crazy viral

Daniel Radcliffe, who was shooting for the film Guns Akimbo was recently photographed wearing boxers, a bathrobe, bear slippers and holding two guns while clenching his teeth. The pictures are all over social media and people cannot stop captioning them or simply commenting on them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 22, 2018 3:32:49 pm
daniel radcliffe, daniel radclife boxers, daniel radclifee holding guns, guns akimbo, twitter reaction, indian express, indian express new Daniel Radcliffe was shooting for the film ‘Guns Akimbo’. (Source: Mister_AOE/Twitter)
Related News

You might remember him as the adorable bespectacled boy from the Harry Potter series but a recent photo of Daniel Radcliffe that is going viral is a far-cry from that. The actor, who was shooting for the film Guns Akimbo was recently photographed wearing boxers, a bathrobe, bear slippers and holding two guns while clenching teeth. In case you are thinking that we are joking, let us assure you that we are not. The pictures are all over social media and people cannot stop captioning them or simply commenting on them.

ALSO WATCH | Video: When Daniel Radcliffe worked as a receptionist and failed

While one wrote, “Daniel Radcliffe is all of us when we hear the revolution is starting,” another wrote, “Theory: Daniel Radcliffe keeps having very embarrassing public breakdowns and then has to make movies so they look like part of the filming process.”

“I was honestly so relieved that these pictures of Daniel Radcliffe were from a movie set. I was concerned for a minute”, “You maybe cool, but you’ll never be Daniel Radcliffe brandishing handguns in a bathrobe and giant slippers cool”, “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Bullets”, were a few other tweets.

ALSO READ | Daniel Radcliffe’s embarrassing selfie moment

Read the tweets here.

What did you think of the photo? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now