Daniel Craig to star in James Bond film again; Twitterati excited

Well, by the looks of it, it seems like just another good day for James Bond fans across the world. In typical Bond sass, the franchise’s official Twitter account declared Daniel Craig as the lead in the film’s 25th edition. The film will be directed by Danny Boyle, the Oscar-winning director best known for his films like the Slumdog Millionaire, Trainspotting, Sunshine, 127 Hours among others. “We’ve been expecting you… #Bond25, Daniel Craig’s 5th outing as 007, will be directed by Academy Award-winning Danny Boyle from an original screenplay by John Hodge. Production is set to begin on 3 Dec 2018. MGM will partner with Universal Pictures to release the film worldwide.” read the tweet. Not surprisingly, the announcement generated quite a buzz on Twitter, leaving fans berserk.

With this fans and followers across the world are excitedly counting days till they get to watch their favourite spy come alive on the silver-screen. According to a report by the BBC, the film is slated to release starting October 2019.

We’ve been expecting you… #Bond25, Daniel Craig’s 5th outing as 007, will be directed by Academy Award-winning Danny Boyle from an original screenplay by John Hodge. Production is set to begin on 3 Dec 2018. MGM will partner with Universal Pictures to release the film worldwide pic.twitter.com/h8fVhyYhyY — James Bond (@007) May 25, 2018

