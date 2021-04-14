scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Dancers twerk at launch of new Navy ship in Australia, performance deemed ‘inappropriate’ by netizens

In the 49-second clip, a group of dancers clad in bright red and black bodysuits are seen performing in front of senior officials attending the launch of the new ship at Garden Island naval base.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 14, 2021 7:54:35 pm
Twerking at ship opening, Navy ship opening viral video, twerking news, Navy newest ship, navy event, trending, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsPost the virality of the video, many have criticised the performance.

A video of a group of students twerking during an official event to celebrate the launch of a new Navy ship has left netizens shocked after it went viral on social media.

In the 49-second clip, a group of dancers clad in bright red and black bodysuits are seen performing in front of senior Navy officials, the Governer-General and Federal MPs attending the launch of the new ship at Garden Island naval base.

The clip, which is being widely circulated online, was also shared by ABC Defence Correspondent Andrew Greene along with a tweet that read, “We’ve got the CDF, we’ve got members of Parliament there, and the Governor-General’s there, I don’t think it’s appropriate to be twerking. I think our standards in the ADF, and definitely commissioning a ship, should be a little bit higher than that.”

Watch the video here:

According to a Daily Mail report, the event was organised for the launch of the HMAS Supply in Woolloomooloo, Sydney and was attended by Navy top officials including Governor-General David Hurley and chief Michael Joseph Noonan.

However, post the virality of the video, many have criticised the performance.

In an interview with ABC, former soldier MP Phillip Thompson said that the performance was “inappropriate for the occasion”. People on social media are also of a similar view.

“Totally inappropriate! Who on earth thought this would be OK?” tweeted a user, while another commented, “Who were they and why were they doing it?”

