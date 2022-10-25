scorecardresearch
Watch: This dance routine by 128 performers in wheelchairs has netizens mesmerised

The dance was held during the handoff ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

128 artists in wheelchairs perform hand ballet, dance performance specially-abled artists, 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, Sadeck Waff hand ballet, handoff ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, indian expressThe performance was led by Sadeck Waff, a popular French choreographer.

Good art is not dependent on the physical abilities of dancers and the performance of ‘hand ballet’ is proving this point. During the closing handover ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020, a group of 128 wheelchair-using artists, both amateurs and professionals, performed ‘hand ballet’.

A video of their dance performance recently went viral on Twitter. The performance was led by Sadeck Waff, a popular French choreographer. The music for the routine was composed by French singer-songwriter Yoann Lemoine and executed by the Orchestre National de France.

ALSO READ |Watch inspiring video of specially abled boy painting with amputated hands

The dance performance began with Oxandre Peku, 12, who was the first person in France to receive a 3D-printed bionic “Hero Arm”. After Peku’s cameo, the focus moved to the performers in wheelchairs whose perfectly synchronised and sharp movements created a captivating performance. In the last segment of the dance, the performers created “2024” with their hands for the upcoming Paralympic Games that will be held in France in 2024.

Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “French staging/choreography has fascinated me since seeing the opening Olympic ceremonies and attending the closing ceremonies in Albertville. Stark, surrealistic, but visually arresting. This is beautiful and you get the message.”

Another person remarked, “It’s beautiful. But I’d have sat the lead in a wheelchair too, this way the message wouldn’t be that the able is leading the disabled.”

