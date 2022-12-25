Watch: This dance battle between an eighth grader and his teacher is winning over the internet

When one thinks of dance battles one has discos and public events at parks in mind, but a video of a dance-off that took place in an unlikely place—a school—is going viral.

The video taken at Sumner High School, a public school in Florida, is winning over netizens. The now-viral video shows a young student initiating a dance battle and ending his turn with a clap, a move which is interpreted as a challenge.

Much to every student’s surprise, a teacher does not hesitate and answers with winning moves of her own, as those present at the spot encourage her with cheers.

This wholesome video was posted online by Natalie.McClain (@McClainEducates), who is the Assistant Principal at the school. While sharing this video, she wrote, “Our 8th grade Stingrays having a well deserved exam dance break. Of course our teachers are ending 2022 with a win. Love my Stingrays Happy Holidays @HCPS_SumnerHS”.

Our 8th grade Stingrays having a well deserved exam dance break. Of course our teachers are ending 2022 with a win. Love my Stingrays 💙💚 Happy Holidays @HCPS_SumnerHS pic.twitter.com/Mps92JPJAU — Natalie.McClain (@McClainEducates) December 23, 2022

The video has amassed over six lakh views and over 15,000 likes since it was posted on December 23.

While many people appreciated the teacher for her wholesome engagement with the students, many also pointed out the problems that teachers in the US face such as low wages and long working hours.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “This is just one of the many POSITIVE Things students will remember about their teachers & school! School should never feel like punishment but a place of community, growth, learning, laughter, and love! BRAVO!!!”.

Another person wrote, “Left teaching because the praise and the recognition didn’t pay our bills.. this is cool to see tho.. great dance moves”.