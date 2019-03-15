Marvel adds actor Danai Gurira’s name in Avengers: Endgame poster after backlash

Along with probably the final trailer for Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios also released a new poster of the film. The poster featured 13 characters, including Thanos and Rocket, but listed the names of only twelve actors. Who was missed? Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the missing name was that of actor Danai Gurira.

Advertising

So after about seven hours of receiving backlash, the studio finally added her name between Karen Gillan and Bradley Cooper.

“She should have been up there all this time,” the company tweeted with a hashtag #WakandaForever and tagging her.

She should have been up there all this time. Check out the official Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame poster. @DanaiGurira #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/5V1veWMxlz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

Fans had taken to Twitter to slam the studio for the gaffe. Many pointed out that she was one of the lead actors from the Black Panther film and one of the few black female Marvel heroes.

Fans were peeved that even Bradley Cooper, who merely voiced a character, was listed in the poster. Many said that they were not shocked or surprised by the exclusion.

MCU fans throwing the first poster back at Marvel Studios for not including Danai Gurira: pic.twitter.com/X4B9LY8OvX — Kevin T. (@cinematicmemes) March 15, 2019

she is the only black woman on that poster, the highest profile post-snappening wakandan, a firm fan favorite, and freaking actual DANAI GURIRA to boot. put some respect on her name, damn. — Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) March 14, 2019

Another example of not seeing Black Women: Danai does not get a credit but everyone else did. F@cking maddening! 🤬😡😠🤯 pic.twitter.com/R1AerJTzxn — Sho’nuff (@5deadlyvenoms71) March 14, 2019

Every actor who appears on the poster has their name listed at the top………except Danai Gurira, the one Black woman. https://t.co/owZYC6yYXs — Donovan (@cxcope) March 14, 2019

WE KNOW OKOYE ON THE POSTER IS TOKEN WAKANDAN REPRESENTATION BUT THE LEAST YOU CAN DO IS PUT DANAI GURIRA’S NAME UP TOP LIKE EVERYONE ELSE’S. PAY YOUR DIVERSITY TAX. — Nichole 🍞🍯 (@tnwhiskeywoman) March 14, 2019

I can’t wait! You know what would be really great though is if Marvel had put DANAI GURIRA’S FUCKING NAME ON THE FUCKING POSTER. The only one whose name you left of was that of a black woman 🤦🏽‍♂️ , @Marvel you’re better than this #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/cCwLMA7ROT — :) (@Pokeachu) March 14, 2019

Marvel PLEASE don’t make me boycott this damn movie. The ONLY Black woman on the poster and y’all couldn’t mention her name? 🤔 Her name is DANAI GURIRA! pic.twitter.com/rUglA7RXu9 — K-E-Y LoLo (@Jae_Khaliah) March 14, 2019

How does @MarvelStudios leave the name of only the black woman off the poster? The racoon, yep. Jeremy Renner, you bet. But Danai Gurira didn’t fit? Yikes. https://t.co/9Erew1e2py — Rand Duren (@RandDuren) March 14, 2019

I mean, they’ve got Bradley Cooper’s name in there and he’s just the VOICE of Rocket. Danai Gurira is the ONLY person on the poster not to be listed by name. https://t.co/zPUVRQBrDf — Christopher Golden (@ChristophGolden) March 14, 2019

so you can include the name of the *voice* of a raccoon, but not the one black woman in the photo, Danai Gurira? https://t.co/XZxW4JQDTO — Hanna 🦉 (@hannnna07) March 14, 2019

BLACK PANTHER star Danai Gurira is the only actor pictured whose name isn’t billed at the top. Her image is larger than some actors who do get that billing. The only one from the franchise’s best and most profitable movie, and yet? @MarvelStudios, this isn’t difficult. Fix this. https://t.co/22miymysgj — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) March 14, 2019

it’s sad that people had to speak out for y’all to actually put her name on there, but it’s ABOUT TIME. ITS WHAT MISS DANAI GURIRA DESERVES https://t.co/5XvCsj9Na7 — angela (@chimneyhan) March 14, 2019

Gurira plays Okoye, the general of the Dora Milaje, a troop of fierce female bodyguards who first appeared in the Black Panther film. The character is a powerful ally of T’Challa, the king of Wakanda and Black Panther, who eventually teams up with the Avengers. In Avengers: Infinity War the character helps defend her nation from an attack by Thanos.