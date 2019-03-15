Toggle Menu
Marvel adds actor Danai Gurira’s name in Avengers: Endgame poster after backlashhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/danai-guriras-name-missed-in-avengers-endgame-poster-leaves-fans-furious-marvel-adds-after-backlash-5627958/

Marvel adds actor Danai Gurira’s name in Avengers: Endgame poster after backlash

“She should have been up there all this time,” the Marvel Studios tweeted with a hashtag, #WakandaForever. In the second poster, her name featured along with other actors.

danai gurira, avengers endgame, avengers endgame poster, Danai Gurira endgame poster, marvel studio Danai Gurira name, black panther avengers endgame, avengers endgame trailer, avengers endgame movie, viral news, entertainment news, indian express,
The omission of Danai Gurira’s name from Avengers: Endgame poster created a huge outcry online.

Along with probably the final trailer for Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios also released a new poster of the film. The poster featured 13 characters, including Thanos and Rocket, but listed the names of only twelve actors. Who was missed? Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the missing name was that of actor Danai Gurira.

So after about seven hours of receiving backlash, the studio finally added her name between Karen Gillan and Bradley Cooper.

“She should have been up there all this time,” the company tweeted with a hashtag #WakandaForever and tagging her.

Fans had taken to Twitter to slam the studio for the gaffe. Many pointed out that she was one of the lead actors from the Black Panther film and one of the few black female Marvel heroes.

Fans were peeved that even Bradley Cooper, who merely voiced a character, was listed in the poster. Many said that they were not shocked or surprised by the exclusion.

Gurira plays Okoye, the general of the Dora Milaje, a troop of fierce female bodyguards who first appeared in the Black Panther film. The character is a powerful ally of T’Challa, the king of Wakanda and Black Panther, who eventually teams up with the Avengers. In Avengers: Infinity War the character helps defend her nation from an attack by Thanos.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Avengers: Endgame trailer leaves fans teary-eyed, but also inspires memes
2 This Facebook post highlighting Hindu-Muslim friendship is winning hearts online
3 Video: Small plane narrowly misses truck on highway before crashing