Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Damar Hamlin’s toy fundraiser receives $8 million donation after player’s cardiac arrest on field

Fans went into a frenzy after the player's cardiac arrest during an NFL game. Donations outpoured for GoFundMe, his online toy drive fundraiser.

buffalo bills, bill safety player, donations for damar hamlin, cardiac arrest on field, indian expressHamlin was released from Cincinnati Hospital after one week of medical treatment and returned to Buffalo, New York. (Source: Associated Press)
Damar Hamlin’s toy fundraiser receives $8 million donation after player’s cardiac arrest on field
After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game last week, donations started pouring in for his online toy drive fundraiser GoFundME. The donations so far received has reached more than $8 million.

Tweeting about the uptick in donations, GoFundME posted, “Here is the verified GoFundMe Demar Hamlin started in December to help kids have a magical Christmas. Following his injury on the field tonight, fans across the country are showing their support for him and his family by donating to his fundraiser.” The website shows the donations have spiked to $8,672,090.

Football fans went into a frenzy after Hamlin’s hospitalisation and donations and prayers started pouring in. A user commented, “Donated. Prayers going out for you.” Another user wrote, “a) donate the fees pls b) around the world – football Fans are everywhere, like a huge family.” A third user commented, “My thoughts are with you #DemarHamlin. Hoping 4 the best.”

The Chasing M’s foundation was started by Hamlin to help children in his community. They support toy drives, back-to-school drives and kid camps. “As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me. I created The Chasing M’s Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive,” Damar says on the website.

Hamlin was released from Cincinnati Hospital after one week of medical treatment and returned to Buffalo, New York. Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center (UCMC) were quoted as saying by Reuters that he travelled well by air and will continue to be monitored by a care team in Buffalo.

“As standard with anybody who has gone through what he’s gone through this past week, and certainly after flying on a plane, he’s going to be observed and monitored to ensure that there’s no impact on the flight of his condition or on his lungs,” Dr William Knight told the media.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 15:52 IST
