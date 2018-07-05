This Dad writes sweetest report card for autistic daughter, leaves Twitterati emotional

He had a happy solution for his daughter’s depressing report card. (Source: Getty) He had a happy solution for his daughter’s depressing report card. (Source: Getty)

Most fathers often tend to be over possessive about their daughter. Shane Jackson is no different when it comes to his 10-year-old daughter. Little Sophie suffers from Autistic Spectrum Disorder(ASD), which is a development disorder with difficulties in social interaction and communication. Children suffering from ASD often find it difficult to concentrate and perform well academically. While Sophie is a great artist, her recent report card did not make her very happy. She scored straight Ds, due to which she was extremely upset.

Not letting a result affect his daughter, Jackson decided to make one of his own. After doing so, he tweeted out a picture of the re-done report card and wrote, “My daughter who has ASD received straights Ds on her report today. She cried and said “I’ve let everyone down” this is my report card for her.”

My daughter who has ASD received straights Ds on her report today. She cried and said “I’ve let everyone down” this is my report card for her. pic.twitter.com/godh2iiQ88 — Shane Jackson (@ShaneJacks) June 27, 2018

In no time the post went viral with over 12 thousand retweets and 65 thousand likes at the time of writing. Later on, Jackson also posted a picture of a drawing that Sophie made and even thanked everyone for the support.

For everyone who has liked and retweeted this – thanks so much, we are overwhelmed. Thanks also for all those people who have liked Sophies artwork – we’ve set her up with an account here https://t.co/ZjLf0DF09k she would love it if you follow and like — Shane Jackson (@ShaneJacks) June 29, 2018

People on Twitter were quite moved with this father’s gesture and went all out to express how they felt. While some requested Jackson to share more artworks made by his daughter, others stated how this post had given them ideas to cheer their children up. Check out some of the reactions here:

I think I speak for everyone when I say we’d love to see the drawings and robots! Bet they’re amazing 🙂 — Scott Shipway (@Shippers92) June 28, 2018

This is beautiful Shane. It looks like you and Sophie have discovered the things that really matter :) — Jaspreet Saini (@DrJSaini) June 28, 2018

Thanks Shane. You just gave me the solution to my year 6 son’s reports. So proud of him, at this moment he is on stage, in combined schools band. Band playing in a night of local High School school performing Arts.I drew the short straw, had to stay home and look after twins. — Greg Franklin (@GregFranklin19) June 28, 2018

Actually D is for Distinction — Duchess Lizzie of Goolwa Beach (@LizzieGeddes) June 28, 2018

You sir made me cry. Your handwriting looks identical to my father’s who has been gone for almost 9 years … He once too gave me something like this … — Brookelyn 🌺 (@brooke322) June 28, 2018

What do you think about this father’s gesture? Tell us in the comments section below.

