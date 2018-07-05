Follow Us:
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

This Dad writes sweetest report card for autistic daughter, leaves Twitterati emotional

People on Twitter were quite moved with this father's gesture and went all out to express how they feel. While some requested Jackson to share more artworks made by his daughter, others stated how this post had given them ideas to cheer their children up.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 5, 2018 5:48:24 pm
Most fathers often tend to be over possessive about their daughter. Shane Jackson is no different when it comes to his 10-year-old daughter. Little Sophie suffers from Autistic Spectrum Disorder(ASD), which is a development disorder with difficulties in social interaction and communication. Children suffering from ASD often find it difficult to concentrate and perform well academically. While Sophie is a great artist, her recent report card did not make her very happy. She scored straight Ds, due to which she was extremely upset.

Not letting a result affect his daughter, Jackson decided to make one of his own. After doing so, he tweeted out a picture of the re-done report card and wrote, “My daughter who has ASD received straights Ds on her report today. She cried and said “I’ve let everyone down” this is my report card for her.”

In no time the post went viral with over 12 thousand retweets and 65 thousand likes at the time of writing. Later on, Jackson also posted a picture of a drawing that Sophie made and even thanked everyone for the support.

People on Twitter were quite moved with this father’s gesture and went all out to express how they felt. While some requested Jackson to share more artworks made by his daughter, others stated how this post had given them ideas to cheer their children up. Check out some of the reactions here:

What do you think about this father’s gesture? Tell us in the comments section below.

