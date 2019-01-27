Toggle Menu
Dad wins hearts online after nursing his pet dog’s toy ‘back to health’

After Michaella’s mother brought the toy back to their home, her father made sure to bring it back to life by performing CPR and setting up a drip! Now, photos of the conversation are going viral.

Many pet parents said they too have experiences of doing ‘surgeries’ of toys as their furbabies can’t live without it. (Source: @oohhhkayyy/ Twitter)

A dad is winning hearts online for fixing a toy of his furbabies. He found his pet dog’s favourite teddy bear in a bad shape but instead of throwing the stuffed animal away, he brought it back to life and the sweet gesture is now going viral, melting hearts online.

Lucky, the dog and his stuffed bear have been downright inseparable, says student Michaella Wallace who shared her dad Terry’s act of kindness on Twitter. Wallace, who is away from home attending college recently received a message from her dad saying he had some sad news — their dog Lucky’s toy bear had an accident outside their home.

“He might have passed,” Terry added in a family chat which Michaella later posted on Twitter. But after Michaella’s mother brought the toy back to their home, her father made sure to bring it back to life by performing CPR and setting up a drip! “I found a slight pulse. I’m doing CPR,” he wrote in the chat. Later he posted a photo showing how he made faux IV drip, helping the bear recover.

How the toy ended in bad shape, Michaella shared the backstory with Dodo. She said earlier this week Lucky was let outside to go to the bathroom ahead of an incoming winter storm. “Of course, he took the bear along with him. Sadly, somewhere along the way, his plush plaything got lost in the darkness and eventually covered by snow,” the report added.

Her father went on a rescue mission next day after the snow melted and found the toy but in a sorry state. But knowing how important the toy was to his dog, he made sure it recovers well.

His sweet act earned him lots of praise online, while others shared similar stories.

