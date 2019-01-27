Dad wins hearts online after nursing his pet dog’s toy ‘back to health’

A dad is winning hearts online for fixing a toy of his furbabies. He found his pet dog’s favourite teddy bear in a bad shape but instead of throwing the stuffed animal away, he brought it back to life and the sweet gesture is now going viral, melting hearts online.

Advertising

Lucky, the dog and his stuffed bear have been downright inseparable, says student Michaella Wallace who shared her dad Terry’s act of kindness on Twitter. Wallace, who is away from home attending college recently received a message from her dad saying he had some sad news — their dog Lucky’s toy bear had an accident outside their home.

ALSO READ | Doctor ‘fixes’ little boy’s teddy bear, who went for a surgery

“He might have passed,” Terry added in a family chat which Michaella later posted on Twitter. But after Michaella’s mother brought the toy back to their home, her father made sure to bring it back to life by performing CPR and setting up a drip! “I found a slight pulse. I’m doing CPR,” he wrote in the chat. Later he posted a photo showing how he made faux IV drip, helping the bear recover.

my dogs stuffed animal was left outside and my dad made sure so save him.. pic.twitter.com/ysgViljoxS — michaella (@oohhhkayyy) January 24, 2019

How the toy ended in bad shape, Michaella shared the backstory with Dodo. She said earlier this week Lucky was let outside to go to the bathroom ahead of an incoming winter storm. “Of course, he took the bear along with him. Sadly, somewhere along the way, his plush plaything got lost in the darkness and eventually covered by snow,” the report added.

Her father went on a rescue mission next day after the snow melted and found the toy but in a sorry state. But knowing how important the toy was to his dog, he made sure it recovers well.

His sweet act earned him lots of praise online, while others shared similar stories.

One of the many skills required to be a pet owner. :-) #WeCanRebuildHim https://t.co/CdxKmGKw4E — Martin Bryant (@SpartacusCaged) January 27, 2019

Dad of the year https://t.co/bRB7sCKtT5 — Chelle (@TheChelleDaGod) January 27, 2019

this is legit me with my parents 😂 but I’m the dad in this situation lmao https://t.co/d0O5xhIjKA — Jiselle 🌻 (@jiselle_alexia_) January 27, 2019

your dad deserves everything & more! 😭 https://t.co/svmgQLewts — roooobs (@rdvddy) January 27, 2019

This is the type of doggo dad all doggies deserve. Advertising I lost it at “I’m doing CPR” https://t.co/EtcxZB9OPj — 珊珊 (@NotAlwaysRong) January 27, 2019

If I don’t find a man willing to do this for my dog I’m just gonna stay single forever. https://t.co/SuQoHL1wQn — Meg (@Megan_grom) January 27, 2019

Best thing I’ve seen on Twitter in a long time 😂 — Gay Nylen (@GayNylen) January 26, 2019

Hilarious and precious all at the same damn time. https://t.co/BZVH1WM0SW — Ericka (@ErickaPalomino) January 27, 2019

this is the sweetest thing ever & also I’m glad my family isn’t the only ones who call our dogs stuffed animals babies https://t.co/XMVwyPdcSK — Samantha (@SamSnopkowski) January 25, 2019

My mom is constantly sewing my dogs toys back together to “save their lives” and my dog treats them so gently after surgery pic.twitter.com/4QNVKgEn8n — mad (@madcarlucci) January 25, 2019

I did this with my dog’s very first toy. In a freezing rainstorm. I unironically shouted “Don’t you die on me!” — Matthew Parker (@mpark6288) January 25, 2019

Those dogs look like worried parents at the hospital waiting for news on their son 😩😩 — RUDY🍩 (@Twerk4Rudy) January 25, 2019