Dad learning saxophone plays for an audience of cows; adorable video goes viral

An Oregan dad is winning the Internet with his sweet gesture of playing the saxophone to the fields to try out the new tunes he learned. Although most would prefer a human audience, he performed in front of cows and Tweeple loved it!

Dad plays newly learned saxophone tunes to the cows at sunset.

It’s not easy performing before an audience, with scores of eyes all hooked onto you. It’s particularly more difficult if you are still learning and trying to master your craft. So, a man in the US recently decided to conquer his fears and practise the art of performing live to not people but cows! Yes, short clips of this Oregon dad playing soulful music on the saxophone to the cows are now winning hearts on social media.

In a series of tweets, Twitter user @erinmherrmann shared how her father took the saxophone to the fields to try out the new tunes he learned.

Check out the adorable videos here:

Clearly, the highlight was the neighbour shouting “tequila” at the end of his ‘concert’ for the bovines.

According to Erin, her dad taught himself the saxophone by getting inspired watching youtube videos. He just wanted to play his new tunes for a different type of audience.

“Our dog, Piper, hates the noise so much, she even chewed up all his reeds once,” Erin told the Mashable.

The videos are going viral on Twitter as one of it got more than 10 million views, at the time of writing. Take a look at how others reacted to the videos online.

The cows were responding to the music, by coming close to the musician dad

