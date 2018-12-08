Dad makes daughter walk to school for bullying on bus; stirs debate online

A father in Ohio decided to teach his daughter a life lesson about bullying by making her walk for eight kilometres. After 10-year-old Kirsten was suspended for three days from the school bus for the second time this year for bullying others, her dad Matt Cox decided to teach her a lesson, in order to make her learn kindness. He then posted the video online to share the lesson with others but triggered a huge debate online about parenting.

The video with over 3,90,000 shares and 19 million views on Facebook has Netizens divided. However, for her dad, he believes the method worked. “Lesson learned! Still has all her extremities intact is happy and healthy and seems to have a new outlook on bullying as well as a new appreciation for some of the simple things in life she used to take for granted #HOLDOURKIDSACOUNTABLE #STOPBULLYING,” he updated the caption on his Facebook. “Let me make this extremely clear: Bullying is unacceptable, especially in my household,” Matt Cox can be heard saying in his commentary.

“A lot of children today feel that the things their parents do for them is a right and not a privilege, such as parents taking their children to school in the morning. Or even bus rides to school in the morning. All of that is a privilege and should be treated as such. So today my beautiful daughter is going to walk five miles to school in 36-degree [Farenheight] weather.”

“I know a lot of you parents are not going to agree with this, but that is all right because I’m doing what I feel is right to teach my daughter a lesson and to stop her from bullying,” Cox told NBC News.

The footage shows the little girl walking with her backpack to school on a cold day as he followed her behind in a car. While some agreed with his method said it wasn’t right to share it online publicly while others said it was too harsh for a cold day.

According to WTVG News, Cox broke up Kirsten’s walk over her three-day school bus suspension over the week and the 10-year-old told the news channel she herself had been bullied and now knows to be kind.