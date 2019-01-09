This dad dragged his daughter by her jacket at the airport and many parents found it relatable

A video of a father, who was spotted dragging his daughter by her jacket hood through an airport baggage claim, has gone viral on social media. According to a Daily Mail report, the incident took place on the New Year’s day at Dulles in northern Virginia. A person, who was waiting to pick up another traveller sighted the father along with his daughter.

Advertising

“I was waiting at Dulles International Airport to pick up my girlfriend on New Year’s Day when I noticed this father literally dragging his daughter through the airport by the hood of her jacket,” read the description of the video according to the news website. In the clip, the man can be seen dragging a girl with the hood of her pink her jacket while another girl follows the two.

Watch the video here:

The video, which was shared on Reddit, received more than one lakh ‘up-votes’ with many users relating with the situation and sympathising with the father. “There’s honestly nothing wrong with this. This level is an everyday occurrence around here. Edit: 3 boys under 5 here,” commented a user on the video.