Sunday, July 03, 2022
Watch: Dad devises clever way of playing ball, netizens impressed

The impressive hack video has been viewed over 28.4 million times on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 3, 2022 8:09:03 pm
Dad devices clever way to practice ball, viral dad hack, dad attaches ball to fishing rod in clever hack, viral life hack, viral video, Indian expressThe viral video was posted on Twitter by Derek Radley (@DerekRadleyGolf) who is a coach for the women’s golf team at the University of Oregon.

Playing ball with kids or indulging them in sports practice can be an energy-consuming task. However, the internet has a solution for it.

In the latest viral video, a man is seen sitting relaxingly on a chair as he dangles a ball with a fishing rod for his son to hit. The young boy hits the ball with a bat and it plunges forward. Now instead of running after the ball, the man simply rolls the fishing rod and pulls the ball back to him.

The video of this “DadHack” was posted on Twitter by Derek Radley (@DerekRadleyGolf) who is a coach for the women’s golf team at the University of Oregon.

So far, Radley’s video has gathered over 28.4 million views and over 90,000 retweets.

Commenting on the viral video, a Twitter user wrote, “Wow, brilliantly played. Lol This is a good idea for parents that may b struggling to run w/ their children and I’m certain the kids love every second all parents do to spend and enjoy time w them. The unfortunate part is not all have children and miss this opportunity. ❤️🫶”.

Another Twitter user remarked, ‘As an avid fisherman and dad of a former softball playing daughter, this is simply priceless. Why can I never think of this? Love mom’s snicker behind the camera! ❤️ And younger bro’s encouragement is amazing! 💕💕 Makes me giggle too.”

