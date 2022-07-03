Watch: Dad devises clever way of playing ball, netizens impressed

Playing ball with kids or indulging them in sports practice can be an energy-consuming task. However, the internet has a solution for it.

In the latest viral video, a man is seen sitting relaxingly on a chair as he dangles a ball with a fishing rod for his son to hit. The young boy hits the ball with a bat and it plunges forward. Now instead of running after the ball, the man simply rolls the fishing rod and pulls the ball back to him.

The video of this “DadHack” was posted on Twitter by Derek Radley (@DerekRadleyGolf) who is a coach for the women’s golf team at the University of Oregon.

As an avid fisherman and dad of a former softball playing daughter, this is simply priceless. Why can I never think of this? Love mom’s snicker behind the camera! ❤️ And younger bro’s encouragement is amazing! 💕💕 Makes me giggle too. — LIBTYFI (@libtyfi) June 30, 2022

Wow, brilliantly played. Lol

This is a good idea for parents that may b struggling to run w/ their children and I’m certain the kids love every second all parents do to spend and enjoy time w them. The unfortunate part is not all have children and miss this opportunity. ❤️🫶 — Louis (@Louis77513744) June 30, 2022

OMG I gotta try this! We lost a bunch of balls over the fence (into a no-trespassing construction zone) recently. Just whiffles, but hey, they add up!#coachmom — Sarah Niebuhr Rubin (@WriterMeRSNR) June 30, 2022

Why has no one ever thought of this before, this is fing genius!!!? — Tim Sheehan (@inondehfsusld) June 30, 2022

The kid has superb hand-eye coordination; back foot rotation that unlocks the enormous lot powerful hip. He’s on his way. And what can we say about Dad. Superior fishing skills casting his boy into a brilliant future. — Paul Brown (@Imagicranium) July 1, 2022

That’s a great idea. Kid has one hell of a swing. He steps into the ball, good batting stance, good technique with his swing. Either Dad is a coach, or the kid plays little league. Either way, good job Dad. — Johnny 5 (@jpcalhoun1) June 30, 2022

Shoot my dad had me running down the street to pick up balls… that’s why kids has so much energy nowadays, no cardio anymore. — Chad Williams (@chadwilliamsss) June 30, 2022

That’s pure genius…wish I would have thought of that when my son played ball…kudos to you sir — The Man, The Myth, The Legend (@ronzdog73) June 30, 2022

So far, Radley’s video has gathered over 28.4 million views and over 90,000 retweets.

