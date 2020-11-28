Dad pranks daughter by dancing in background of video, is in for a surprise

Netizens loved how the girl continued to do her work despite the crazy dance in the background. (Source: Jennifer Jones/ Facebook)

Distant learning can be pretty upsetting as children don’t get to meet their friends or enjoy class activities together. So, an Oregon father decided to make it exciting by dancing in the background as his daughter was recording a video for her virtual learning. What he didn’t realise was that it would be seen by everyone in his daughter’s school!

In a hilarious video shared by a mother named Jennifer Jones on Facebook, her husband is seen dancing in the background of their daughter Delaney’s craft tutorial. He merely meant to prank his daughter and get some laughs but didn’t realise his daughter would send it to her teacher. The video has garnered over 15 million views and has delighted many online.

The video shows the father flaunting his best dance moves to ‘Uptown Funk’ playing in his kitchen for a whole two minutes. As he pulls off his antics, the first-grader seemed to be unfazed by him and only says “that’s my dad” with a straight face. Soon, her brothers too join the video to show off their moves.

Despite the frequent interruptions, the six-year-old girl doesn’t seem bothered, and stops only once to ask, “What is wrong with this family? I’m just trying to do peace and quiet art!” Watch the video here:

“I was checking Delaney’s seesaw (app for school) and she often will send her teachers random videos wishing them well, or goodnight, or just talking to talk,” Jones wrote on Facebook. “Well…. I found this as a sent video from earlier today. I hope her teacher laughed as hard as I did…. How’s your distance learning going?”

Jones later added that her husband, Isaac, thought “she was just making a ‘tutorial’ like she typically does. He didn’t know she uploaded it to seesaw and sent it to her first grade teacher!”

As the clip went viral, parents commented they loved his spontaneous gesture to ensure his children were having fun.

“I personally got a kick out of seeing so many other dudes tagged by their loved ones who know they’d be dork’n out with their fam too when given the chance,” Isaac wrote in the post. “Guys: take these chances we get to make memories with your amazing kids, the miracles they are. It’s one of the best parts about being a parent. Because unlike from your professional life, as a parent if you act like a fool the ones who mater actually admire you even more! ”

Adding that the year has been extremely tough for everyone amid this pandemic, he said he was glad he could spread cheers. “I’m so glad to spread a little levity and distraction in a time when I know I certainly need it, so I’m hoping you’ve needed it too!” he added.

People on social media loved his dance moves and said they haven’t been able to stop rewatching the video.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd