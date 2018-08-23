Follow Us:
Thursday, August 23, 2018
Why only 23% of all rural income comes from agriculture

Why only 23% of all rural income comes from agriculture

Teen daughter asks father to write her CV, and the savage resume is now going viral

Lauren More asked her dad to make a CV for her and got more than she bargained for. From writing "fail" in two subjects, he wrote "browsing Facebook" and "not listening" under work experience!

By: Trends Desk | Published: August 23, 2018 3:48:21 pm
savage father, father brutal cv daughter, father troll kids, viral resumes, funny resumes, most honest resume, funny news, indian express When they say, parents know all your strengths and weaknesses! (Source: Lauren Guest/ Twitter)

A teenage girl in England asked her father to prepare a CV for her. He drafted it for her, but may have been a little too ‘honest’ about her qualifications and stengths. Now, the savage resume is going viral.

Lauren More got way more than she bargained for when she asked her father to write her CV. Her father listed her qualities under formal subheads like educational qualifications, work experience and skills & qualities. But it is what he put under those categories that has everyone on Twitter laughing.

ALSO READ |  VIDEO to hit MEME: This dad’s reaction to his daughter being proposed to is BRILLIANT!

His daughter shared the CV on Twitter:

savage father, father brutal cv daughter, father troll kids, viral resumes, funny resumes, most honest resume, funny news, indian express (Source: Lauren Guest/ Twitter)

From writing “fail” in two subjects, he wrote “browsing Facebook” and “not listening” under work experience! And if that wasn’t enough he listed things like “typical 16-year-old”, someone who doesn’t care about anything, “lazy”, “ignorant”, and “rude”under her skills and personal qualities.

savage father, father brutal cv daughter, father troll kids, viral resumes, funny resumes, most honest resume, funny news, indian express (Source: Lauren Guest/ Twitter)

Tweeple said the CV is gold and said her dad is “Father of the Year”! While some said their fathers might have roasted them the same way, others lauded her for sharing it knowing that such ‘honest’ CV might ruin her chances of getting a job.

What are your thoughts about the CV? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Xiaomi's Pocophone launches Poco F1 in India: Here's a first look
Watch Now
Xiaomi's Pocophone launches Poco F1 in India: Here's a first look
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement