Father’s ‘take out man’ request to son leaves netizens in splits

Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Twitter user Paul McDonnell from Ireland recently shared a conversation with his father, where he asked his son to remove a man in the background of a picture. Netizens obliged but not without having some fun.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 10, 2021 4:35:28 pm
dad take out man request, father ask son to take out man, dad ask son edit man in background, dad jokes, parents funny stories, indian expressThe quirky replies to the tweet led to a hilarious thread online.

It’s rather sweet when our parents decide up their social media game but royally fluff their lines, mixing up words as they try to wrap their head around urban lingo and social media phrases. Something similar happened with a father who wanted a picture on social media edited by his son. The way he put his request forward left netizens laughing their guts out.

Twitter user Paul McDonnell from Ireland recently shared a screenshot of a conversation with his father, where he asked his son to remove a man in a picture. However, while asking to edit the image to rectify the unwanted photobombing, the elderly man texted his son, “Take out man in background”.

The message obviously left McDonnell in splits as the phrase ‘take out man’ has quite a different if not a gory connotation. “I don’t know what Dad thinks I do for a living, I’m neither a hit man nor have the ability to photoshop”, he wrote in a tongue-in-cheek manner while sharing the image online.

As the son was quite confused with his father’s message, and decided to share it on Twitter to seek help, netizens didn’t disappoint. While many said they could relate to the message wondering why parents speak the way they do without context, others couldn’t pass up the opportunity to come up with memes and jokes. While some brought out their guns to fulfil the father’s request, others did photoshop it for the lovely couple.

Check out some of the funniest reactions to the thread.

