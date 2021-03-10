Father’s ‘take out man’ request to son leaves netizens in splits

The quirky replies to the tweet led to a hilarious thread online.

It’s rather sweet when our parents decide up their social media game but royally fluff their lines, mixing up words as they try to wrap their head around urban lingo and social media phrases. Something similar happened with a father who wanted a picture on social media edited by his son. The way he put his request forward left netizens laughing their guts out.

Twitter user Paul McDonnell from Ireland recently shared a screenshot of a conversation with his father, where he asked his son to remove a man in a picture. However, while asking to edit the image to rectify the unwanted photobombing, the elderly man texted his son, “Take out man in background”.

The message obviously left McDonnell in splits as the phrase ‘take out man’ has quite a different if not a gory connotation. “I don’t know what Dad thinks I do for a living, I’m neither a hit man nor have the ability to photoshop”, he wrote in a tongue-in-cheek manner while sharing the image online.

I don’t know what Dad thinks I do for a living, I’m neither a hit man nor have the ability to photoshop. pic.twitter.com/7tk4hSwn3q — Paul McDonnell (@paulmcdonnell88) March 5, 2021

As the son was quite confused with his father’s message, and decided to share it on Twitter to seek help, netizens didn’t disappoint. While many said they could relate to the message wondering why parents speak the way they do without context, others couldn’t pass up the opportunity to come up with memes and jokes. While some brought out their guns to fulfil the father’s request, others did photoshop it for the lovely couple.

Check out some of the funniest reactions to the thread.

Why this is so funny 😂😂 https://t.co/cRGztCqAgH — Fahada (@afahada_) March 9, 2021

my dad made me do some photoshop for him🤣 and y’all i think i’m his tech assistant 🥲 the stress is real 😭 https://t.co/jGWLOQ4hSM — 𝚌𝚘𝚏𝚏𝚎𝚎𝚑𝚘𝚕𝚒𝚌☕︎︎ (@aestheticnur) March 8, 2021

Every father and their dreams😂 Wait till he asks you to make one whatsapp sticker https://t.co/NKrVrWY2ah — NeoWise (@ZotacAeon) March 8, 2021

Why do all people over 50 text like this 🤣🤣. Half of a sentence, no context, no punctuation. Just a 5 or less word demand 😂 https://t.co/hArKe7dLZK — ab (@victoriaspeaks_) March 6, 2021

Classic Dad comment. But I posted your tweet into my family group as it’s so funny, and got a classic Mum response. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CyzNTYH9XD — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) March 7, 2021

You misunderstand, your dad wants you to take the guy out for a date, a nice dinner, maybe a movie and ice cream after… — DragonFury19 (@DragonFury19) March 7, 2021

Why did I read it in a russian accent ? 😂 — 𝙎𝙀𝘽 𝙇𝙐𝙎𝙐𝙉𝙂 ✈ (@seblusung) March 6, 2021

They be like “waiting for your signal” pic.twitter.com/Oy1ElQSD3K — der König der Welt (zu Hause 🏠) (@AdrianvaldezL) March 6, 2021

First one is free pic.twitter.com/4GOnOzcr4O — Irish, Republican & Proud (@IRP1916) March 6, 2021