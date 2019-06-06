Toggle Menu
D-Day landings: In their 90s, WWII veterans recreate parachute landing into Normandy

Approximately 200 parachutists participated in the jump over Normandy on Wednesday, replicating a jump made by U.S. soldiers on June 6, 1944 as a prelude to the seaborne invasions on D-Day.

US World War II D-Day veteran Tom Rice, parachutes in a tandem jump into a field in Carentan, Normandy, France, Wednesday, June 5, 2019.  (AP Photo)

As the world remembers sacrifices and bravery by thousands of soldiers belonging to Allied Forces on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, veterans marked the occasion parachuting into Normandy. A day ahead of the occasion, they recreated the iconic landings again.

As many veterans turned to the French shores to look back at the gallant sacrifices where a bloodied war was fought, many parachutists jumped from C-47 transporters in WWII colours and other aircraft, aiming for fields of wildflowers on the outskirts of Carentan, one of the early objectives for Allied paratroopers.

US D-Day veteran, 97-year-old Tom Rice was one of them who took the plunge relieving the moment that changed Europe’s history, recalling the 1944 jump as “the worst jump I ever had.”

Rice swooped down with an American flag fluttering beneath him and landed to a huge round of applause from the crowd gathered to watch the aerial display. Trained for six months for the ceremonial jump, Rice said, “It went perfect, perfect jump. I feel great. I’d go up and do it all again.”

June 6 marks the first day of the Invasion of Normandy in 1944 that combined land, air and naval operations. The coveted operation began the liberation of German-occupied France and later western Europe from Nazi control, and laid the foundations of the Allied victory on the Western Front.

However, Rice wasn’t alone. Two other veterans of the British Army, in their 90s, also took the jump, parachuting their way into Normandy once again. Donning red jumpsuits, 95-year-old Harry Read and 94-year-old John Hutton performed tandem jumps with the British Parachute Regiment’s freefall display team in the French territory.

Read, a retired Salvation Army officer was only 20-year-old serving as the wireless operator with the Royal Signals when he was pushed out of his plane in the early hours of June 6, 1944, The Guardian reported. Hutton from Larkfield, Kent, popularly known as “Jock” among his friends was 19 and serving with the 13th Lancashire Parachute regiment when he descended over the famous Pegasus Bridge.

The photos and videos of the veterans’ fearless and stunning recreations are now going viral online, as people around the world are saluting the legends of the invasion with ‘Let’s not Forget’ messages.

