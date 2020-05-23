Watch: Students from the Philippines attend cyber-graduation ceremony

Videos, which were widely shared on social media, showed robots, donning graduation robes, receiving diplomas on behalf of the graduates. Videos, which were widely shared on social media, showed robots, donning graduation robes, receiving diplomas on behalf of the graduates.

A public high school in Taguig city of the Philippines held its first-ever cyber-graduation ceremony on Friday to celebrate the Class of 2020. According to Philippine News Agency (PNA), a web-based newswire service of the Philippines government, around 180 students of Senator Renato “Compañero” Cayetano Memorial Science and Technology High School (SRCC) participated in the event.

The idea originated from the Taguig City Education Office and the school’s robotics team, which had won gold medals at international robotics tilts.

The ceremony was live-streamed on Facebook as mass gatherings are still prohibited as per the country’s Covid-19 protocol.

As per the PNA report, the ceremony featured four robots made of recycled materials and was operated by remote controls to represent the students.

Watch the video here:

Watch: Filipino students attend “cyber-graduation” ceremony pic.twitter.com/J2sdZilJ4F — TIME (@TIME) May 22, 2020

Videos of the virtual graduation ceremony, which was widely shared on social media, showed robots in graduation robes receiving diplomas on behalf of the students. Live videos of the graduates were also displayed on the heads of the robots, which were fitted with a LED screen as their names were called to receive the diploma.

Take a look at some reactions here:

OMG I don’t know whether this is worse than not attending at all — Anda Ziemele (@1xW__) May 22, 2020

Close yet so far away !! How incredibly sad yet smart and sweet all at the same time, TIME — Jeannie Webber (@jeanniecaroline) May 23, 2020

Appreciate the school management — Paul D T N (@Paultherah) May 22, 2020

lol….it’s kinda cute and creepy at the same time. Congrats to them tho. — Ashley (@A32245468) May 22, 2020

This is inspiring and disturbing at the same time. COVID-19 really is screwing up our lives. — Ken (@EhLitenUp) May 22, 2020

Sheldon Cooper would approve — Shubha Roy (@shubharoyal) May 22, 2020

Black Mirror feelings… — André Castro (@andrebdecastro) May 22, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd