Saturday, May 23, 2020
Watch: Students from the Philippines attend cyber-graduation ceremony

The ceremony was live-streamed on Facebook as mass gatherings are still prohibited as per the country's Covid-19 protocol.

May 23, 2020
A public high school in Taguig city of the Philippines held its first-ever cyber-graduation ceremony on Friday to celebrate the Class of 2020. According to Philippine News Agency (PNA), a web-based newswire service of the Philippines government, around 180 students of Senator Renato “Compañero” Cayetano Memorial Science and Technology High School (SRCC) participated in the event.

The idea originated from the Taguig City Education Office and the school’s robotics team, which had won gold medals at international robotics tilts.

As per the PNA report, the ceremony featured four robots made of recycled materials and was operated by remote controls to represent the students.

Watch the video here:

Videos of the virtual graduation ceremony, which was widely shared on social media, showed robots in graduation robes receiving diplomas on behalf of the students. Live videos of the graduates were also displayed on the heads of the robots, which were fitted with a LED screen as their names were called to receive the diploma.

Take a look at some reactions here:

