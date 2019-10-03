‘Cut off your turban,’ Canadian voter tells Jagmeet Singh; his response wins netizens’ hearts

Canadian political leader Jagmeet Singh left netizens impressed with his response to a voter, who asked him to cut off his turban to look “like a Canadian” in Montreal on Wednesday.

A video of the interaction between the two went viral after it was shared on Twitter. In the 26-second-viral clip, the Sikh leader can be seen shaking hands with the voter and sharing pleasantries, before the man leaned closer to make a suggestion: “You should cut your turban off and you’ll look like a Canadian.” To this Singh calmly responds, “I think Canadians look like all sorts of people. That’s the beauty of Canada.”

However, when the man emphasise his point by using the popular phrase ‘In Rome, you do as the Romans do’, Singh can be heard saying, “But this is Canada, you can do whatever you like.”

Beaucoup de Canadien·nes se font dire qu’on doit changer qui nous sommes pour réussir. Mon message pour vous : ne changez pas qui vous êtes. Tout le monde mérite sa place. https://t.co/T8wDnfsNMi — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) October 2, 2019

The video viral clip was later shared by Singh himself along with a caption that read, “Many Canadians are told that we must change who we are to succeed. My message to you: do not change who you are. Everyone deserves his place.”

Viewed over one million times, the video has generated several reactions on social media with many praising the Leader of the New Democratic Party.

Classy response Jagmeet, unfortunately some people are just narrow minded in today’s society. — Gary Williams (@BigGazza121) October 2, 2019

One of the basic principles of a democracy that is🙌🏻 — Subhan Ahmed (@subhan1230) October 2, 2019

Thank u for such a professional & classy response! You continue to impress me! — Pugsmiles (@Dar77946755) October 2, 2019

Well said. That’s what makes canada a great country. How respectfully Singh replied abs moved on pic.twitter.com/ZDmMP9PIQw — Desert Trader (@Moe82343870) October 3, 2019

Wow he handled that amazingly. Painful to see racism here in this wonderful country of ours. — Mary Bank (@lilith7711) October 3, 2019