‘Cut off your turban,’ Canadian voter tells Jagmeet Singh; his response wins netizens’ hearts

Viewed over one million times, the video has generated several reactions on social media with many praising the politician.

Canadian political leader Jagmeet Singh left netizens impressed with his response to a voter, who asked him to cut off his turban to look “like a Canadian” in Montreal on Wednesday.

A video of the interaction between the two went viral after it was shared on Twitter. In the 26-second-viral clip, the Sikh leader can be seen shaking hands with the voter and sharing pleasantries, before the man leaned closer to make a suggestion: “You should cut your turban off and you’ll look like a Canadian.” To this Singh calmly responds, “I think Canadians look like all sorts of people. That’s the beauty of Canada.”

However, when the man emphasise his point by using the popular phrase ‘In Rome, you do as the Romans do’, Singh can be heard saying, “But this is Canada, you can do whatever you like.”

The video viral clip was later shared by Singh himself along with a caption that read, “Many Canadians are told that we must change who we are to succeed. My message to you: do not change who you are. Everyone deserves his place.”

Viewed over one million times, the video has generated several reactions on social media with many praising the Leader of the New Democratic Party.

