Customer orders a dozen masks, demands refund when business owner sends ‘only 12’

It’s not easy satisfying customers even though you’re not at fault. And one such experience with a disgruntled customer has left a small business owner in splits, after the client got their basic maths wrong. The consumer who had ordered a dozen masks launched a complaint after receiving 12 face covers!

Confused, right? So, was owner of Zada’s Vault, who saw an email from an angry client demanding refund for not receiving correct number of items. Zada McCray, who runs a art and crafts store in Minnesota, US, recently got an order to make a dozen of custom facemasks for a baby shower. McCray sent 12 masks as per the order along with a bill of $60 for the dozen, with each mask priced at $5.

However, she was baffled when she saw email with the subject line — “wrong mask order”, fearing there must be some mistake on her part. But was in hysterics when she opened the mail and read it.

“Hello, I ordered a dozen custom masks from you, however you only sent me 12,” the unhappy customer wrote. “I really needed them all. I would like a refund please and I will no longer support your business. I try to support black owned businesses but you guys continue to rip people off,” the person angrily continued.

The business owner tried to clarify the meaning of dozen and the quantity was correct. However, following ‘the customer is always right’ motto, she also apologised for the disappointment and offered to make more for the client. Although clearly it wasn’t her fault, she even gave a $5 voucher.

But what happened next, left everyone even more curious. The miffed customer replied saying she “was not interested” in her offerings but argued that she needed 20 and never knew dozen meant 12. “I never heard of it being listed as 12. I swear it was pronounced ‘dub zen’ like a dub (20) whatever tho,” the client added.

“I just felt terrible for her and African American business gets bad reps from people a lot. I take pride in customer service – she already had a stereotype in her mind,” the 30-year-old business owner was quoted by Mirror as saying.

Moving on, although she couldn’t correct the client’s basic knowledge of metric system — getting a lot of support online, she decided to use her newly acquired knowledge of the word ‘Dubzen’ to launch some offers. Offering 20 per cent off on total, she urged customers to use dubzen code to avail discount. Dub, meaning 20, is usually a slang associated with packages of weed in the US.

As some pointed out she had mistakenly used “then” in her email instead of than while communicating with the angry client, being a sport, McCray has implemented the gaffe into offers as well. “Use the code: then/than to receive free shipping(US only, doesn’t apply to football skyline table.)”

As more and more people rushed to her website to order various customised items, the owner, grateful for all the support, added: “We lost one customer but gained over 4,000 new followers!” And as a token of appreciation, the business owner added that for all orders placed last week will include: “a free Dubzen mask.”