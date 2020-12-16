Customer leaves waitress $5000 tip on $205 bill, netizens laud the generosity

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with people lauding the customer's generosity.

The year 2020 has been a difficult one for people around the world, with the Covid pandemic and lockdown pushing countless out of jobs and affecting several businesses in the hospitality sector. Amid the gloom and with Christmas around the corner, a customer’s generous tip for a waitress has brought a smile on her face and cheer among netizens.

In a post, which has now gone viral on social media, Italian restaurant ‘Anthony’s at Paxon’ in Pennsylvania, US, shared a picture of a receipt where the customer left a $5000 tip for a $205 bill.

“We have no words other than THANK YOU!! Unbelievable support for our staff here!! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!! Thank you for helping our staff get through the holidays!! We love and appreciate you all!! We have the best community around!!” read the caption on the post shared by the official Facebook handle of the restaurant.

According to an ABC report, the tip was given to Gianna DiAngelo, who works as a waitress at the restaurant. “I’m just happy with anything. So when they were saying $5,000, I just couldn’t even believe it. I’m going to put that money away toward college and pay it forward to do something good for other people,” DiAngelo told the news website.

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with people lauding the customer’s generosity.

“What an incredible, amazing gift! Given the tough times, those in the industry are facing it warms your heart to see someone do something so incredibly generous!” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

