Sunday, August 23, 2020
‘Fascinated or hungry?’, ask netizens after video of snake watching fish at aquarium goes viral

"Snakes get curious too! 🐍 The penguins aren't the only animals who take field trips around the aquarium — this emerald tree boa seemed fascinated by his fishy neighbours," read the post, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 23, 2020 4:21:14 pm
Viewed over 24,000 times, the video has been flooded with netizens reacting to the curious snake.

A curious snake at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium has left netizens amused after a video of the reptile keenly watching fish in an aquarium went viral.

The video, which was shared by the official Twitter page of the indoor public aquarium, features the snake on a “field trip”.

"Snakes get curious too! 🐍 The penguins aren't the only animals who take field trips around the aquarium — this emerald tree boa seemed fascinated by his fishy neighbours," read the post, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 24,000 times, bemused netizens wondered if the snake was hungry after watching the fish in the tank.

