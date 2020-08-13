Watch: Curious bear cub turns up at a doorstep before being taken away by its mother

Curious bear cub wanders into family porch and parents find mother's reaction totally relatable. (Sumer Walser Williams/ Facebook)

A North Carolina family that woke up to the barking of their family dog at 4 am found two unusual guests on their front porch: a bear cub and its mother.

“We woke up to their pool party, bird seed snacking, and 12 foot deck climbing,” Sumer Walser Williams posted on Facebook.

In a video, the curious cub is seen peeking through the front door as the dog keeps barking. Soon the mother bear turns up to take away the cub.

Williams, who is a teacher, wrote the the cub popped her daughters’ blowup pool and “they didn’t even bother to clean up their mess on their way out.”

“Mom’s reaction in my head played out as, ;Let’s go, I have told you a hundred times not to bother people while we’re raiding their house for goodies. We have to be silent. I’ve told you this. Why can’t you seem to listen? I had to climb 12 feet up a pole to rescue your little butt. Get off their deck now’,” the woman wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Other people also came up with their own version of an imagined conversation between the two bears. Here’s how people reacted to the post:

Williams said she’s lived at the home for a decade and had never seen bears hang around for as long as the two bears did. The family didn’t have much trash outside, and Williams told local channel WBTV that they may have come for birdseed that was kept outside.

“It was so relatable. That’s my daily experience with my own children,” Williams told Dodo. “I think that’s what made the video so great. It showed that some aspects of parenting are uniform across species.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd