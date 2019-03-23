Curd rice lovers around the world join forces to slam girl who wasn’t impressed with the combo

Desi people are pretty sensitive about Indian cuisine and won’t even spare multi-Michlen star Gordon Ramsay if he disregarded Indian food, let alone someone who isn’t established well in the culinary world. Recently, one Twitter user from London got schooled after she uploaded a photo of curd rice and shared an unpopular opinion about how she didn’t like it much.

“Now I’ve seen it all,” Twitter user @__sabrineh wrote on the microblogging site adding a few crying and a facepalm emojis. Soon, her tweet garnered a lot of attention online, however not for the reasons she would have liked.

Many informed her it’s a staple and cherished food not just in South India but even in the Middle East and different parts of South East Asia where a lot of Tamil and Malayalees reside. Known as ‘thayir saadam’ in Tamil and ‘daddojanam’ in Telugu, curd rice is a comfort food enjoyed by millions of people worldwide. And while she tried to defend herself amid criticism that there is no way plain rice and curd could be tasty, others shared the right way to have it while highlighting its numerous health benefits.

On Twitter, dahi-chawal fans are quite irked by her remark and not taking it lightly at all!

chore??? and thire?!? this is a staple in a malayalee household ma’am get cultured https://t.co/2Kti8bPCna — king crystal (@k1ngcrystal) March 23, 2019

Just cos you haven’t had it before doesn’t mean it is a weird combination. It is actually tasty and soothing to the stomach. It helps when you have an upset stomach too. https://t.co/vRtT7Zrd6C — LY in BKK soon🐹 (@eiandjin) March 23, 2019

*cackles in Indian* Dahi Chawal is one of the greatest dishes in the world! https://t.co/EPwzDODpqd — Arshi Gupta (@ArshiWithOneA) March 22, 2019

This is the tastiest ever, i could never survive summers without rice and yogurt, literally where have yall been??😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/kyuQNhlEOO — Shero😶 (@Love_urself1210) March 22, 2019

i can’t believe i had to open twitter to see someone talk shit about doi-bhaat. bye https://t.co/YnHjmVHFdG — a singular michael (@aspensquiver) March 22, 2019

Ok but why is everyone not noticing the fork and spoon why not just the spoon why the fork https://t.co/WYPsFfjyoM — mallika (@mguptee) March 22, 2019

Anytime my mom cooks something with rice you bet I’m putting yogurt on that https://t.co/WMJcmGG80n — sab (@verysab) March 22, 2019

Wait! Is it 1800BC already? https://t.co/ZGm6HTpVVi — Kedar Kulkarni (@Kedar_Kulkarni_) March 22, 2019

This legendary yet simple dish that you’re dissing SAVED MY LIFE when I was a kid with a terrible stomach virus & infected intestines

It’s also DELICIOUS & AFFORDABLE https://t.co/zJAEW9jmzJ — SOUAD (@SuTraveller) March 22, 2019

Britishers took everything from India except our taste in food. https://t.co/DzFSYRyqp5 — Sahil Khan (@sahilk) March 22, 2019

Is thayirsaadam a joke to you https://t.co/b8GJTy5rQ1 — Arya (@Womanhandle) March 22, 2019

Don’t disrespect my Thayiru Saatham in this manner https://t.co/RRMCVBLoP1 — BABU$HKA BOI (@joe_shoo_wah) March 21, 2019

i could eat atleast 89 plates of this in one sitting — 𝔞𝔦𝔫𝔬𝔰 (@sohniyeet) March 21, 2019

#yee I always randomly crave this. Only thick yogurt tho, not watery at all — M (@MaziStacks) March 21, 2019

and with a lil bit of salt, ugh so good https://t.co/3G6E65wzyq — chaahat (@chaahatminnie) March 22, 2019

For some a meal is incomplete without this https://t.co/Dgm2ybACmv — Theju 🌸 (@PinkCancerian) March 22, 2019

man this is always my go to whenever i dont know what to have for lunch https://t.co/3ZMu5GhLdO — ً (@13thofjoon) March 22, 2019

As an Arab child, i’d eat this every time my mom made something I don’t like 😂 https://t.co/n7jMqbEjEB — Hella Arab (@CulturalArab) March 21, 2019

Which part of the world are you from!!…its delicious and well known in most of middle East and India. Helps with digestion problems too — Joker (@kamleshsahu29) March 21, 2019

If you’ve never had rice with yogurt you’re weird and uncultured as hell https://t.co/0BNBJYHGC0 — ali (@Dxgga) March 20, 2019

What are your takes on humble dahi chawal?