Curd rice lovers around the world join forces to slam girl who wasn’t impressed with the combo

Known as "thayir saadam" in Tamil and "daddojanam" in Telugu, curd rice is a comfort food enjoyed by millions of people worldwide. The girl wasn't a fan of the combo, so Twitter schooled her.

When it comes to comfort food such as this, there is no dissing it!

Desi people are pretty sensitive about Indian cuisine and won’t even spare multi-Michlen star Gordon Ramsay if he disregarded Indian food, let alone someone who isn’t established well in the culinary world. Recently, one Twitter user from London got schooled after she uploaded a photo of curd rice and shared an unpopular opinion about how she didn’t like it much.

“Now I’ve seen it all,” Twitter user @__sabrineh wrote on the microblogging site adding a few crying and a facepalm emojis. Soon, her tweet garnered a lot of attention online, however not for the reasons she would have liked.

Many informed her it’s a staple and cherished food not just in South India but even in the Middle East and different parts of South East Asia where a lot of Tamil and Malayalees reside. Known as ‘thayir saadam’ in Tamil and ‘daddojanam’ in Telugu, curd rice is a comfort food enjoyed by millions of people worldwide. And while she tried to defend herself amid criticism that there is no way plain rice and curd could be tasty, others shared the right way to have it while highlighting its numerous health benefits.

On Twitter, dahi-chawal fans are quite irked by her remark and not taking it lightly at all!

What are your takes on humble dahi chawal?

