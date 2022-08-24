scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Crocodile gallops towards man, gives people goosebumps. Watch viral video

The video of the Cuban crocodile was posted on Facebook by Gatorland Orlando, a theme park and wildlife preserve in Florida. Instead of slowly waddling, the crocodile is seen galloping in the video.

Cuban crocodile, galloping, nature reserve, wildlife, Gatorland Orlando, theme park, scary, goosebumps, viral, trendingThe Cuban crocodile is seen galloping towards a man at a nature reserve in Florida.

When you hear about crocodiles, the first thing that comes to mind is often a sense of dread. Imagining a crocodile running toward you is a stuff of nightmares. In a video that would give you goosebumps, a crocodile is seen galloping towards a man at a nature reserve.

The hair-raising video was posted on Facebook by Gatorland Orlando, a theme park and wildlife preserve in Florida, on August 18 and it has received more than 1.4 million views so far.

Also Read |Watch: Staff act quickly after crocodile escapes from zoo van, dashes down Florida street

The clip shows a Cuban crocodile named Chainsaw galloping inside an enclosure. The agile crocodile is seen running towards a man who sprints to get out of its way while people at the park watch with bated breath. “CHAINSAW IN ACTION. Our Amazing Cuban Crocodile,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explainedPremium
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explained
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

The video received tons of reactions with netizens commenting that they had never seen a crocodile run like that. “I love that Cuban crocodiles gallop,” commented a Facebook user. “I’ve never seen croc or alligator run like that. WTH!” wrote another. “I’ve never seen a croc jump and run at the same time! That’s gonna be a no for me bro lol,” said a third.

“I didn’t think they ran like that, thought it was more of a ‘waddle’ than a run. Slow motion really shows it well,” another person posted. “Did not realize they hopped like frogs!! I thought they ran alternating legs!” read another comment.

Gatorland Orlando is spread over 110 acres and has thousands of alligators and crocodiles to see apart from an aviary, breeding marsh and a petting zoo, according to its Facebook page.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 01:42:21 pm
Next Story

Vistara to start Mumbai-Abu Dhabi direct flights from Oct 1

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Illegal mining case: ED recovers 2 AK rifles during raids in Jharkhand

Illegal mining case: ED recovers 2 AK rifles during raids in Jharkhand

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

No toll plazas, cameras to read number plates: Gadkari unveils plan

No toll plazas, cameras to read number plates: Gadkari unveils plan

The whistleblower claim that Twitter hired Indian Govt 'agents', explained

The whistleblower claim that Twitter hired Indian Govt 'agents', explained

Watch: Maharashtra legislators come to blows outside state Assembly

Watch: Maharashtra legislators come to blows outside state Assembly

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

Premium
Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Premium
Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film
Vikram Vedha teaser

Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement