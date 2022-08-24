Crocodile gallops towards man, gives people goosebumps. Watch viral video

When you hear about crocodiles, the first thing that comes to mind is often a sense of dread. Imagining a crocodile running toward you is a stuff of nightmares. In a video that would give you goosebumps, a crocodile is seen galloping towards a man at a nature reserve.

The hair-raising video was posted on Facebook by Gatorland Orlando, a theme park and wildlife preserve in Florida, on August 18 and it has received more than 1.4 million views so far.

The clip shows a Cuban crocodile named Chainsaw galloping inside an enclosure. The agile crocodile is seen running towards a man who sprints to get out of its way while people at the park watch with bated breath. “CHAINSAW IN ACTION. Our Amazing Cuban Crocodile,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

The video received tons of reactions with netizens commenting that they had never seen a crocodile run like that. “I love that Cuban crocodiles gallop,” commented a Facebook user. “I’ve never seen croc or alligator run like that. WTH!” wrote another. “I’ve never seen a croc jump and run at the same time! That’s gonna be a no for me bro lol,” said a third.

“I didn’t think they ran like that, thought it was more of a ‘waddle’ than a run. Slow motion really shows it well,” another person posted. “Did not realize they hopped like frogs!! I thought they ran alternating legs!” read another comment.

Gatorland Orlando is spread over 110 acres and has thousands of alligators and crocodiles to see apart from an aviary, breeding marsh and a petting zoo, according to its Facebook page.