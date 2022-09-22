scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Mother shows how her crying baby triggers Apple watch warnings for ‘Loud Environment’. Parents can relate

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sustained exposure to noise above 70 dB can cause damage to hearing.

Baby’s cry triggers noise alert on apple watch, apple noise app creates alert after baby cries, Kelsey Farish viral tweet about toddler’s noise, viral tweets, apple watch noise warning, Indian expressNoise above 120 dB can lead to immediate harm to your ears.

One of the toughest things about raising a toddler is dealing with their constant crying. Other than caretakers, even wearables seem to notice the high-pitched noise caused by crying babies. However, what makes notifications about such alerts funny is that technology fails to take into account the context in which noise is generated.

On September 18, Kelsey Farish (@KelseyFarish), an IP lawyer, shared a picture of her Apple watch that was showing a ‘Loud Environment’ warning against the backdrop of her baby, Hugo, crying.

The notification on her Apple’s Noise app read as ‘Loud environment: Sound levels hit 90 decibels. Around 30 minutes at this level can trigger temporary hearing loss.’ While tweeting the now viral picture, Farish wrote, “Thanks for the push notification, Siri – that’s exactly what I needed in that moment ”.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sustained exposure to noise above 70 dB can cause damage to hearing and noise above 120 dB can lead to immediate harm to your ears.

In another tweet, Farish wrote, “Things that are 90dB: lawnmowers, blenders, power tools, Hugo when he wakes up from a nap and SUDDENLY REALISES HE IS SO HUNGRYYYYYAAAAAHHHHHHH.”

Farish’s tweet prompted other parents to reveal how they get similar noise alerts from their devices because of the loud crying of their young children.

A Twitter user wrote, “It amazes me that babies don’t damage their own ears doing this”. Another person said, “I’m a dog groomer and I got the same notification while blow drying a husky. I think we’re being mocked lol”.

