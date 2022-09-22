Mother shows how her crying baby triggers Apple watch warnings for ‘Loud Environment’. Parents can relate

One of the toughest things about raising a toddler is dealing with their constant crying. Other than caretakers, even wearables seem to notice the high-pitched noise caused by crying babies. However, what makes notifications about such alerts funny is that technology fails to take into account the context in which noise is generated.

On September 18, Kelsey Farish (@KelseyFarish), an IP lawyer, shared a picture of her Apple watch that was showing a ‘Loud Environment’ warning against the backdrop of her baby, Hugo, crying.

The notification on her Apple’s Noise app read as ‘Loud environment: Sound levels hit 90 decibels. Around 30 minutes at this level can trigger temporary hearing loss.’ While tweeting the now viral picture, Farish wrote, “Thanks for the push notification, Siri – that’s exactly what I needed in that moment ”.

Things that are 90dB: lawnmowers, blenders, power tools, Hugo when he wakes up from a nap and SUDDENLY REALISES HE IS SO HUNGRYYYYYAAAAAHHHHHHH. — Kelsey Farish (@KelseyFarish) September 18, 2022

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sustained exposure to noise above 70 dB can cause damage to hearing and noise above 120 dB can lead to immediate harm to your ears.

In another tweet, Farish wrote, “Things that are 90dB: lawnmowers, blenders, power tools, Hugo when he wakes up from a nap and SUDDENLY REALISES HE IS SO HUNGRYYYYYAAAAAHHHHHHH.”

Farish’s tweet prompted other parents to reveal how they get similar noise alerts from their devices because of the loud crying of their young children.

I had a colicky baby 15 years ago. I can hear this photo. — Roy Kent stan account 🌻🇺🇦🌻🏳️‍🌈 💜🏳️‍⚧️ (@BookPlanetNC) September 19, 2022

I LOVE that you captured this! I got this during my first week back of maternity leave and had to capture it as well 😆 💕 parenting things pic.twitter.com/bXrWuMxk1J — Jessica Gonzalez💙🎃 pumpkin spiced ✨ (@_TechJess) September 19, 2022

Just goes to show how far tech has come. Useful yes, can it help you in the long run regarding your infants desperate cries ? No. Thanks Apple :) — Sheikh Sami (@SamiSheikh90) September 19, 2022

I’m a dog groomer and I got the same notification while blow drying a husky. I think we’re being mocked lol pic.twitter.com/4qZnU2f6CC — ❁ annie ❁ (@anniewayican) September 20, 2022

The amount of technology that completely breaks when it comes to women / pregnancy. Drove me mental when I had my kid. Had to get rid of my stupid fitbit. — HNGR (@hamngr) September 19, 2022

My wife and I used to keep disposable earplugs in our pockets when our little one was a month or two old and in her intense crying phase. According to NIOSH safe exposure time at this level is about 1.5 minutes per day. pic.twitter.com/lCBKlV2upj — Andrew Zonenberg (@azonenberg) September 19, 2022

Things that are 90dB: lawnmowers, blenders, power tools, Hugo when he wakes up from a nap and SUDDENLY REALISES HE IS SO HUNGRYYYYYAAAAAHHHHHHH. — Kelsey Farish (@KelseyFarish) September 18, 2022

A Twitter user wrote, “It amazes me that babies don’t damage their own ears doing this”. Another person said, “I’m a dog groomer and I got the same notification while blow drying a husky. I think we’re being mocked lol”.