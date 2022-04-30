‘Cry less, get drunk’: 92-year-old grandma’s funeral rules start laughing riot online

Losing people you love is never easy, and attending a funeral is among the saddest moments in life. Therefore, a nonagenarian, wanting to turn her own funeral into a happy event, has announced some hilarious rules for her kin, including asking people not to cry too much and have drinks instead.

Lillian Droniak, who is known for her sassy personality on Tiktok and Instagram as ‘Grandma Droniak’, frequently posts hilarious videos to uplift people’s moods. In the past, she has shared insights into her life, dating advice etc.

The 92-year-old, who dubs herself the ‘CEO of all grandmas’, stated three simple rules for when her time comes. “Not leaving any time soon but here are the rules,” she said.

“You can cry, but don’t cry too much,” the senior woman is heard saying, while explaining that she doesn’t want anybody to “make a fool of yourself.”

Secondly, she made it loud and clear, that “Bertha is not invited” — in a follow-up video, she explained that Bertha was a real person she cut out of her life many years ago, and doesn’t want anything to do with.

Lastly, she urged everyone to get drunk! “And you better get drunk afterwards. Take a shot for me,” she concluded in the video that has garnered millions of views on both platforms.

Speaking to The Independent, Droniak’s grandson Kevin, who manages her accounts, said he encouraged her to “tell her fans her funeral arrangements” since he found them to be “funny”. So, he said, they sat together and wrote some of the arrangements down. “Just last year, she arranged her funeral plans just to make it easier for the family for when that day does come,” Kevin explained.

“It doesn’t need to be scary or taboo,” Grandma Droniak told Insider recently. “It helps you live life better if you’re not afraid.”

People on social media showered love on the woman for spreading joy online, and called her an inspiration.