Thursday, January 07, 2021
Crucifix saves boy from stray bullet, his family says its a ‘miracle’

The crucifix pendant stopped the bullet from penetrating the boy's chest and he escaped with superficial injuries.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 7, 2021 4:04:55 pm
crucifix saves boy, crucifix stops bullet, boy saved from bullet by crucifix, argentona boy bullet saved crucifix, good news, odd news, indian expressLuckily, the crucifix pendant stopped the bullet from penetrating his chest and he escaped with just superficial injuries and was discharged within an hour.

A boy in Argentina was saved from a stray bullet thanks to a crucifix pendant he was around his neck and the story is being widely shared on social media.

The nine-year-old was struck by a bullet on his chest while he was celebrating with his family in the province of Tucumán in Argentina. However, he was saved by a crucifix that was hanging on his chest, said a Zocalo report.

The boy, identified as Tiziano by the local press, was quickly rushed to Hospital del Niño Jesús, where doctors confirmed that the bullet only touched him. The crucifix pendant stopped the bullet from penetrating his chest and he escaped with superficial injuries.

The boy was discharged within an hour to continue enjoying the New Year festivities, Cronio reported.

The police investigations didn’t reveal why or how the bullet was fired, said a report by Clarin.

As the boy was saved by what his mother described as a ‘miracle’, photos of the broken crucifix and the bullet responsible  were widely shared on social media.

The family confirmed the accident to Telefé journalist, José Romero Silva, who later posted photos of the broken pendant shared by the family.

