Crucifix saves boy from stray bullet, his family says its a ‘miracle’

A boy in Argentina was saved from a stray bullet thanks to a crucifix pendant he was around his neck and the story is being widely shared on social media.

The nine-year-old was struck by a bullet on his chest while he was celebrating with his family in the province of Tucumán in Argentina. However, he was saved by a crucifix that was hanging on his chest, said a Zocalo report.

The boy, identified as Tiziano by the local press, was quickly rushed to Hospital del Niño Jesús, where doctors confirmed that the bullet only touched him. The crucifix pendant stopped the bullet from penetrating his chest and he escaped with superficial injuries.

The boy was discharged within an hour to continue enjoying the New Year festivities, Cronio reported.

The police investigations didn’t reveal why or how the bullet was fired, said a report by Clarin.

As the boy was saved by what his mother described as a ‘miracle’, photos of the broken crucifix and the bullet responsible were widely shared on social media.

[MILAGRO DE AÑO NUEVO] Anoche minutos antes de la 00 una bala perdida le pegó en el pecho a un Niño en Las Talitas. Pero el impacto fue en un crucifijo que el menor llevaba puesto, lo que salvó su vida. El Cristo quedó intacto y el Niño con una herida por el roce@telefetucuman pic.twitter.com/N0vfFPtE8U — José Romero Silva (@Josecitors) January 2, 2021

The family confirmed the accident to Telefé journalist, José Romero Silva, who later posted photos of the broken pendant shared by the family.