Crowd gathered at Kushstock Festival in California blasted with weed smoke. Watch video

A crowd expecting live music performances at Kushstock Festival in California were in for an altogether different experience last week. As they savoured rapper Chucky Chuck’s music, they were given another treat. Out of the blue, a few men blasted the fog machine on stage.

While the crowd got engulfed in the smoke, little did they know that there was weed instead of fog in the machine. Sharing a clip of people getting doused in weed smoke, the rapper tagged the company, Smokebusters, which made the impossible possible. Smoke is seen spewing out of the two cannabis cannons operated by a man on the stage while Chuck performs. Hands are seen emerging out of the haze while many are heard screaming “woos”.

“F*** a fog machine we had @elite_solution and @essmokebusters on deck last night at Kushstock in Adelanto nothing but vibes all day mad love @kushstockcali @kushed_out_818 @garage_powder @donutz4dollarz @mikeceo1 @bvrbiexx everyone that rocked with me performed vended or just came to have a good time shut out to everybody involved !!!!! #DGAF,” the rapper wrote on Instagram.

As per New York Post, the illegal-in-some-states moment occurred while Chuck performed his 2019 track ‘Smoke That’. Smokebusters made the cannons and as per their Instagram bio, they make custom cannabis creations.

Kushstock Festival’s official website said that the event was held on October 8. The event permitted people to purchase licensed cannabis from licensed retailers in California.