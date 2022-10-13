scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Crowd gathered at Kushstock Festival in California blasted with weed smoke. Watch video

Rapper Chucky Chuck's performance saw weed smoke blasting out of a fog machine on stage.

weed blasted at music festival, cannabis cannon, fog machine replaced with weed, marijuana, indian expressSharing a clip of people getting doused in weed smoke, the rapper tagged the company, Smokebusters, which made the impossible possible.

A crowd expecting live music performances at Kushstock Festival in California were in for an altogether different experience last week. As they savoured rapper Chucky Chuck’s music, they were given another treat. Out of the blue, a few men blasted the fog machine on stage.

While the crowd got engulfed in the smoke, little did they know that there was weed instead of fog in the machine. Sharing a clip of people getting doused in weed smoke, the rapper tagged the company, Smokebusters, which made the impossible possible. Smoke is seen spewing out of the two cannabis cannons operated by a man on the stage while Chuck performs. Hands are seen emerging out of the haze while many are heard screaming “woos”.

“F*** a fog machine we had @elite_solution and @essmokebusters on deck last night at Kushstock in Adelanto nothing but vibes all day mad love @kushstockcali @kushed_out_818 @garage_powder @donutz4dollarz @mikeceo1 @bvrbiexx everyone that rocked with me performed vended or just came to have a good time shut out to everybody involved !!!!! #DGAF,” the rapper wrote on Instagram.

As per New York Post, the illegal-in-some-states moment occurred while Chuck performed his 2019 track ‘Smoke That’. Smokebusters made the cannons and as per their Instagram bio, they make custom cannabis creations.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India

Kushstock Festival’s official website said that the event was held on October 8. The event permitted people to purchase licensed cannabis from licensed retailers in California.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-10-2022 at 03:45:12 pm
Next Story

NMC issues guidelines for incoming MBBS students; academic year to start from November 15

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement