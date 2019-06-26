Toggle Menu
‘Crow or gorilla?’ Netizens wonder as bizarre video of ‘crowilla’ goes viralhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/crow-or-gorilla-netizens-wonder-as-bizarre-video-of-crowilla-goes-viral-5800840/

‘Crow or gorilla?’ Netizens wonder as bizarre video of ‘crowilla’ goes viral

However, another user Kaeli Swift, whose Twitter bio states that she has a PhD in crow death behaviours, explained that, indeed,  is a "common behaviour among birds".

crow gorilla, crow or gorilla, viral video, crow viral video, bizarre video, raven bizarre crow video, bird video, trending
While many were spooked after seeing the video, there found a hilarious take on it and flooded the post with memes and jokes on the “gorilla crow”.

A bizarre video, of what seems like a crow, has baffled netizens after it went viral on social media. Tweeted by a user @keita_simpson, captioned, “Thanks for the shock from the morning. Bad for the heart,” the clip featured a black crow perched in an absurd posture on a flight of stairs. From the look of it, it seems as the crow has its feet missing and it is resting on its wings.

ALSO READ | Japan zoo stages safety drill with staff member dressed in lion costume; video clip goes viral

The tweet, which has been viewed over 10 million times, triggered several reactions online with many pointing out that the posture of the bird resembled that of a gorilla. Wondering what we are talking about? Check out the video here:

While many were spooked after seeing the video, others found a hilarious take on it and flooded the post with memes and jokes on the “gorilla crow”. Here are some of the many reactions to the viral tweet.

However, another user Kaeli Swift, whose Twitter bio states that she has a PhD in crow death behaviours, explained that the bird actually sunning itself, which is a “common behaviour among birds”.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘Your puppy was waiting for you’: Dog abandoned by the roadside leaves netizens emotional
2 Wanted man hides in attic to avoid cops, ceiling crack gives him away
3 Bride performs with her pooch at her wedding; adorable video goes viral