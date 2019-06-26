‘Crow or gorilla?’ Netizens wonder as bizarre video of ‘crowilla’ goes viral

A bizarre video, of what seems like a crow, has baffled netizens after it went viral on social media. Tweeted by a user @keita_simpson, captioned, “Thanks for the shock from the morning. Bad for the heart,” the clip featured a black crow perched in an absurd posture on a flight of stairs. From the look of it, it seems as the crow has its feet missing and it is resting on its wings.

The tweet, which has been viewed over 10 million times, triggered several reactions online with many pointing out that the posture of the bird resembled that of a gorilla. Wondering what we are talking about? Check out the video here:

While many were spooked after seeing the video, others found a hilarious take on it and flooded the post with memes and jokes on the “gorilla crow”. Here are some of the many reactions to the viral tweet.

Why does this crow look like it’s clenching it’s fists in rage? https://t.co/0C6PfYRjft — Alex Collins (@FruityLoopsMax) June 26, 2019

I draw the picture. Because your video is so funny. He looks like standing with his four legs.😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PSx206YREO — ✦ ᴅᴀɴɪ ✦ (@Fiorevento) June 22, 2019

therapist: you don’t need to be afraid of gorilla crow. gorilla crow isn’t real. me, looking out the window: pic.twitter.com/5Yz8rkIikU — llama (@LlamaInaTux) June 22, 2019

It’s a crowilla, accept it. — Adam (@ADAMATION) June 23, 2019

However, another user Kaeli Swift, whose Twitter bio states that she has a PhD in crow death behaviours, explained that the bird actually sunning itself, which is a “common behaviour among birds”.

Second, this bird is not missing its legs and propping itself up with its wings, that would be physically impossible. Also, not that it’s relevant to the answer, but a crow without legs couldn’t fly, because it couldn’t generate any lift. So legless crow is a dead crow. — Kaeli Swift, PhD (@corvidresearch) June 22, 2019