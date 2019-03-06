Crocs shoe flip challenge: Here is why netizens are throwing their shoes in the air

While there are several challenges that have gone viral on the Internet in the past couple of years, not each one of them is comprehensible. Yet again, adding to the long list is the crocs shoe flip challenge that has taken the internet by a storm. According to a Time report, the bizarre trend started when a Twitter user noticed that her Vans shoes always landed upright.

She tweeted out the video of her ‘discovery’ along with a caption that read, “Did you know it doesn’t matter how you throw your vans they will land facing up.” It did not take long for the video to go viral, with many testing out the ‘discovery’ by throwing their shoes in the air and recording the results.

Did you know it doesn’t matter how you throw your vans they will land facing up pic.twitter.com/nKVJCncW4H — lana m!sses tøp (@Ibelievthehype) March 2, 2019

With over 2 lakh likes and 11 million views, the tweet was flooded with people trying out the challenge. However, when people got some conflicting results, they decided to try the same challenge with another type of shoe. “I have never been so entertained,” tweeted a person while sharing a video of the challenge. Check out the results here:

I’VE NEVER BEEN SO ENTERTAINED pic.twitter.com/kkcNyDvtpH — Abbey Santoro (@abbeyruns) March 4, 2019

This thread is incredibly entertaining. I can’t stop watching these videos https://t.co/Hci6fI3ymd — New Dadberry (@michaelgadberry) March 6, 2019