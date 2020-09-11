Video of a huge crocodile racing alongside a boat in Australian river impresses netizens

Expert said that the crocodile's behaviour was not normal and must have been startled by the boat.

A video of a huge crocodile racing next to a boat in Australia is being widely shared on social media with many talking about just how fast the reptile is in water.

Alec Dunn said he and his friend from Far North Queensland was heading out to check crab pots when the crocodile popped up in the water near the boat. He shared the footage with a Facebook page from where it was widely shared on the platform.

In the rare occurrence caught on camera, the saltwater crocodile that is almost four-and-a-half-metres long, was seen swimming at a great speed. And unusually, rising above the surface almost entirely before diving underwater again.

Watch the video here:

Dunn told 7News he “spooked” the crocodile – known locally as ‘Tommy’ – when he saw it in shallow waters while out fishing.

However, experts say the reptile’s behaviour was not normal. Daniel Rumsey, Australian Reptile Park’s Head of Reptiles, explained the crocodile’s act wasn’t typical and it was likely just startled by the boat.

“Crocs don’t usually breach when they’re moving fast like in the video. When they’re in predatory mode, they swim below the surface, barely making a ripple on the water. When they do come to the surface, they’re coming up for air,” he told Gizmodo Australia.

