Watch: Five-foot crocodile rescued from Gujarat’s Vadodara district

A five-foot crocodile was rescued Sunday from a residential area in Rajmahal Road in Gujarat’s Vadodara district.

According to news agency ANI, the Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) responded to a call from residents at around 6 am after spotting the crocodile under a public bench.

Two volunteers, along with the officials from the forest department reached the site, after which the animal was rescued without any harm.

Raj Bhawsar, Founder of the GSPCA told ANI, that it was likely that the reptile had come away from its natural habitat due to the city experiencing heavy rainfall.

The Indian Express had reported in July about how a crocodile was trapped after he attacked and killed a 54-year-old woman from Mahadevpura village in Waghodia taluka, who was washing clothes on the banks of the river.

